Finish Thompson, Inc.: Finish Thompson Inc. Launches New Website

Refreshed Resources, Targeted Industries, and Reformatted Content for Distributors and Customers

ERIE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Industry-leading pump manufacturer Finish Thompson Inc. is proud to announce the launch of their newly redesigned and refreshed website - finishthompson.com.

After nearly one year of collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, the new Finish Thompson website features improved, intuitive navigation as well as key highlights:

Intuitive navigation Enhanced pump selector Detailed industry solutions Rich library of resources and education Featured careers page Links to Filter Pump and FTI Air divisions

"As a global company with local roots, the reimagined website design reflects our international distributors and customers alike," says Casey Bowes, CEO of Finish Thompson. "In addition to updating our distributor locator to showcase our reach and availability across the world, we have also included a robust Google translator to the site."

With the click of a mouse, customers can explore the versatility of Finish Thompson pumps in virtually every market and industry with fluid and corrosive chemical needs, from water treatment and anodizing to green energy and mining. Additionally, the expanded resource library now includes white papers, blogs, and infographics as well as case studies and videos.

"As we approach our 75-year anniversary, we needed a website that reflected where we've been and where we are going," says Bowes. "This redesign captures the essence of all that Finish Thompson does and can do in the corrosive fluid space."

Visit www.finishthompson.com to learn more.

About Finish Thompson, Inc.

Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has been dedicated to its customers' needs since 1951. For nearly 75 years, FTI has fostered a culture of foresight and adaptability to stay in touch with industry trends and growth. Today, we manufacture more than 10 different lines of pumps, including drum and barrel pumps, centrifugal pumps, and air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps. FTI is proud to serve distributors and customers on six continents and support nearly 40 different industries across the globe.

Visit the FTI newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Kimberly Day

814-455-4478 x314

kday@finishthompson.com

SOURCE: Finish Thompson, Inc.

