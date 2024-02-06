Panel representatives from AALTO HAPS, Aerostar, GSMA, Nokia and Stratospheric Platforms will discuss the potential of HAPS to connect the 2.6 billion unconnected people around the globe

The HAPS Alliance today announced that it will lead the Power Hour presentation and panel, Unlocking the Economic Potential of the Stratosphere with HAPS, at the GSMA's Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC24) at the Fira Gran Via Convention Center in Barcelona. The panel session will take place on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Hall 8, Theatre 6. To register for the HAPS Alliance MWC24 Power Hour Panel discussion, visit https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/sessions/4540-unlocking-the-economic-potential-of-the-stratosphere-with-haps.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206389863/en/

Panel representatives from AALTO HAPS, Aerostar, GSMA, Nokia and Stratospheric Platforms will discuss how HAPS will be the next great opportunity for MNOs, filling a capability gap between terrestrial networks and satellites at 18 to 50 km above the Earth. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Among the various Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) communications layers, the significance of HAPS-based services cannot be overlooked. HAPS technology is poised to be a game-changer, unlocking market potential and presenting a cost-effective, flexible solution for mobile network operators (MNOs). From connecting the unconnected to monitoring wildfires and disaster response, HAPS is set to redefine possibilities," said Ken Riordan, President of the HAPS Alliance and Principal Architect, Nokia Federal Solutions. "We invite all that are eager to explore the forward-thinking technology of HAPS to the panel to learn about the collaborative ecosystem shaping the true power of the stratosphere."

Panel representatives from AALTO HAPS, Aerostar, GSMA, Nokia and Stratospheric Platformswill discuss how HAPS will be the next great opportunity for MNOs, filling a capability gap between terrestrial networks and satellites at 18 to 50 km above the Earth. Attendees will learn more about the potential of HAPS solutions to cost-effectively connect the 2.6 billion unconnected people almost half of humanity around the globe.

The panel discussion will feature industry-leading speakers and HAPS Alliance members including:

Moderator: Tim Hatt, Head of Research and Consulting, GSMA Intelligence

Panelists Ken Riordan, President of the HAPS Alliance and Principal Architect, Nokia Federal Solutions Russ Van Der Werff, Board Officer and Treasurer of the HAPS Alliance and Vice President of Stratospheric Solutions, Aerostar Jeff Smith, Board Officer of the HAPS Alliance and Head of Mobile Connectivity, EU and APAC, AALTO HAPS Gregory Ewert, HAPS Alliance member and Chief Commercial Officer Managing Director North America, Stratospheric Platforms, Ltd.



*Pre-registration is encouraged. Attendees who have pre-registered will have preferred seating. All others will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis, as space permits.

HAPS Alliance Membership Benefits

All companies interested in the HAPS ecosystem are encouraged to become HAPS Alliance members. Alliance membership levels, Principal, General, and Supporter, are open to organizations in any industry sector. Principle and General members have the opportunity to become involved in various membership initiatives, including working groups, member-only meetings, and collaboration with other HAPS Alliance members to work on technology components and use cases for enabling a smarter world.

About the HAPS Alliance

The HAPS Alliance is an industry association of High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) industry leaders that include telecommunications, technology, aviation and aerospace companies, as well as public and educational institutions. United by a vision to address diverse social issues and create new value through the utilization of high-altitude vehicles in the stratosphere, the Alliance is working to accelerate the development and commercial adoption of HAPS technology by promoting and building industry-wide standards, interoperability guidelines and regulatory policies in both the telecommunication and aviation industries. For more information, please visit https://hapsalliance.org/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206389863/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Jessie Hennion

HAPS Alliance Public Relations

(781) 876-6280

jhennion@virtualinc.com