Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Besqab AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Besqab AB (publ) receives observation status (12/24)

Den 31 januari 2024 offentliggjorde Aros Bostadsutveckling AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Besqab AB (publ). Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Besqab AB (publ) (BESQ, ISIN-kod SE0005991411, orderboks-ID 101207) ska ges observationsstatus. On January 31, 2024, Aros Bostadsutveckling AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Besqab AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Besqab AB (publ) (BESQ, ISIN-code SE0005991411, order book ID 101207) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB