BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 10, and special resolutions 11, 12 and 13 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 10). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

(Res. 11). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.

(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 93,265,600 100.00% 3,446.00 0.00% 38,134 Resolution 2 93,045,562 99.77% 214,212.00 0.23% 47,406 Resolution 3 93,278,800 100.00% 3,446.00 0.00% 24,934 Resolution 4 92,210,188 98.88% 1,040,818.00 1.12% 56,173 Resolution 5 92,140,347 98.81% 1,110,659.00 1.19% 56,173 Resolution 6 92,200,396 98.87% 1,050,610.00 1.13% 56,173 Resolution 7 92,200,396 98.87% 1,050,610.00 1.13% 56,173 Resolution 8 93,027,434 99.74% 242,321.00 0.26% 37,425 Resolution 9 93,212,515 99.94% 56,765.00 0.06% 37,900 Resolution 10 93,190,236 99.89% 99,292.00 0.11% 17,652 Resolution 11 92,793,834 99.48% 488,595.00 0.52% 24,751 Resolution 12 90,324,283 96.82% 2,969,168.00 3.18% 13,729 Resolution 13 92,955,711 99.65% 327,358.00 0.35% 24,111

6 February 2024