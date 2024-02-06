Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.02.2024 | 17:30
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 10, and special resolutions 11, 12 and 13 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 10). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 11). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.
(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 193,265,600100.00%3,446.000.00%38,134
Resolution 293,045,56299.77%214,212.000.23%47,406
Resolution 393,278,800100.00%3,446.000.00%24,934
Resolution 492,210,18898.88%1,040,818.001.12%56,173
Resolution 592,140,34798.81%1,110,659.001.19%56,173
Resolution 692,200,39698.87%1,050,610.001.13%56,173
Resolution 792,200,39698.87%1,050,610.001.13%56,173
Resolution 893,027,43499.74%242,321.000.26%37,425
Resolution 993,212,51599.94%56,765.000.06%37,900
Resolution 1093,190,23699.89%99,292.000.11%17,652
Resolution 1192,793,83499.48%488,595.000.52%24,751
Resolution 1290,324,28396.82%2,969,168.003.18%13,729
Resolution 1392,955,71199.65%327,358.000.35%24,111

6 February 2024



Release
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.