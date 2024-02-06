Swifty Global Announces Outstanding Performance in 2023 Shareholder Report

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR), also known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a cutting-edge technology firm focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the sports betting sector. Swifty aims to drive shareholder value through accelerated innovation and enhanced usability of the products the company develops. With licenses spanning several global jurisdictions, Swifty has successfully brought to market a revolutionary suite of offerings. This includes the company's proprietary swipe betting sports prediction application, as well as its traditional sportsbook and casino gaming platforms.

Swifty Global is pleased to present a summary of our 2023/2024 achievements, a year marked by remarkable growth and strategic advancements in the online sports betting and gaming sector.

Swifty Global celebrated significant financial growth, with revenues surpassing $100 million, driven by our diverse and engaging product offerings. Strategic expansions into new markets, including a soft launch in Canada and preparations for entry into Ireland and the South African market, have broadened our global reach.

Looking forward, we aim to increase our revenue to $150 million and expand our B2B platform into the European and African markets, further establishing our global footprint.

For a comprehensive view of our journey over the last 12 months and our future strategic direction, please access the full Shareholder Report using the link below:

https://media.swifty.global/drcr-swifty-global-shareholder-update-2023-24.pdf

"This past year, Swifty Global set a new benchmark for excellence and innovation in the online sports betting and gaming industry. With our sights on even greater achievements in 2024, we look forward to launching our new platform and venturing into more markets," commented James Gibbons, CEO of Swifty Global

For regular Swifty Global (DRCR) updates, you are invited you to view the company's website and/or to follow the company's Twitter and LinkedIn accounts:

Website: https://swifty.global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swifty-global

Email: hello@swifty.global

Related links:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DRCR/profile

Source: DRCR

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels: Website: https://swifty.global, Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal.