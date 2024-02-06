Proactive Worldwide Announces Chad Hinkle as New Associate Director of B2B Voice of Customer

Chad Hinkle Ascends to Guide Proactive Worldwide's B2B Voice of Customer Expansion

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Proactive Worldwide, a globally recognized leader in competitive market research, is proud to announce the promotion of Chad Hinkle to Associate Director of B2B Voice of Customer (VoC). With this strategic move, Mr. Hinkle will lead Proactive Worldwide's efforts to expand the firm's presence in the B2B VoC space, an area ripe with potential for growth and innovation.

Chad Hinkle, who has been with Proactive Worldwide for nearly four years, has consistently demonstrated his expertise and commitment to delivering actionable insights and solutions to the firm's clients. His promotion reflects his exceptional track record of success, particularly in his recent role as an Engagement Manager, where he has played a crucial role in helping clients stay Out in Front® of their competitors.

Reflecting on his new role, Chad Hinkle stated, "Our goal is to help every Proactive Worldwide client make the best decisions for their business. By uniquely combining our customer and competitive intelligence research, we offer our clients the confidence to know they are choosing the best path forward for their businesses. I am grateful to be a part of a team that consistently helps our clients feel the peace of mind that comes from being the leaders in their markets."

David Kalinowski, President of Proactive Worldwide, commented, "Chad's promotion is a testament to his visionary leadership and deep understanding of the B2B sector. His remarkable ability to translate customer insights into strategic actions will be invaluable as we continue to provide top-tier VoC services. We are excited to see Chad take our B2B VoC offerings to new heights."

Chad brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with a strong background in psychology and a proven record in consumer behavior, market research, and strategic business management. His unique skill set is further enhanced by endorsements from industry professionals and colleagues, underscoring his reputation as a leader in the field.

Proactive Worldwide is confident that under Chad Hinkle's direction, the B2B Voice of Customer services will empower more businesses to align their offerings with customer needs, fostering better relationships and driving growth.

