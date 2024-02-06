Manimal Tales Unveils Exciting New Personalized Books: "ABC - What Will I Be: Sports Edition" & "Your Child's Electrifying Race" Personalized Comic Book!

SANFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Manimal Tales is thrilled to announce the launch of two exciting new personalized books today:

Manimal Tales is proud to unveil Your Child's Electrifying Race, the company's first personalized comic book! This thrilling adventure places your child in the driver's seat of a race car, as they navigate through obstacles and ultimately triumph in an electrifying race to the finish line.

But this isn't just any ordinary race. In a groundbreaking twist, Your Child's Electrifying Race delivers a powerful message about sustainability and environmental conservation. As your child speeds toward the finish line, they'll be piloting an electric car, learning firsthand about the importance of renewable energy and the negative impacts of fossil fuels on our planet.

Written by Neel Sabharwal, Your Child's Electrifying Race promises to captivate young readers with its action-packed storyline and eco-conscious theme.

"I've always been interested in topics around sustainability, and I love the positive messages in every Manimal Tales book, so I pitched Sue on the idea of writing a personalized car-racing story for kids with a positive message on sustainability," said Mr. Sabharwal.



"Whilst writing the story, Neel realized that it would work better as a comic book, which is such an exciting first for us at Manimal Tales!" said Sue Donhym, CEO of Manimal Tales. "I also love how we have subverted the racing story genre by making environmental conservation and electrification core plot points in the story overall."

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized books and personalized children's content. We believe that every child should be the hero of their story. Our books are unique, beautifully written and illustrated and of the highest quality. With the launch of PhotoStories, Manimal Tales provides users the ability to integrate their photos into ourstories, creating a level of personalized content unmatched in the market. PhotoStory books are not just great stories, they are keepsakes and mementos to be cherished for a lifetime. Visit www.manimaltales.com to view our titles and experience our stories.

