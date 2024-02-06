Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.02.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
ACCESSWIRE
06.02.2024 | 18:26
What Lies Ahead: Baker Tilly's Life Sciences Industry Outlook for 2024 and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Baker Tilly
Authored by Darren R. Jones, Michael K. Green, Mark Scallon, David A. Gregory, Grace Macalino, Arun Parekkat, Samantha Sutherland, Timothy J. Nugent

Baker Tilly's outlook on what lies ahead for industry leaders

As we progress into 2024, it's evident that the life sciences industry has proven to be highly resilient. This past year has been stable for life sciences whereas other industries have struggled with rapidly evolving economic challenges. Despite the ongoing success of the life sciences industry, there will be obstacles for organizations to face. This year, success will be dictated by how industry leaders tackle these adversities.

To assist life sciences organizations in formulating and implementing their strategic initiatives for 2024, Baker Tilly's team of life sciences specialists has compiled a list of key developments that leaders should consider. The complimentary whitepaper discusses:

  • Trends and challenges in the healthcare market
  • Increases in capital market activity
  • Navigating the compliance and regulatory landscape
  • Market access and the importance of data utilization
  • U.S. government pricing updates
  • Medical affairs and patient access
  • Developments within the European, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) as well as Asian-Pacific (APAC) markets
  • And more

Download the full report now

For more insights, visit Baker Tilly's life science's page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

