Sensiba LLP Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Accounting 5-Year Diamond Award for Service Excellence

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Sensiba LLP , a top-100 U.S. accounting firm, announced today it has won the Best of Accounting 5-Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to its clients for the last five consecutive years.

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting ® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality, based entirely on client ratings. Clients of Best of Accounting winners are 50% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. Fewer than a quarter of the 2024 Best of Accounting winners earned the Diamond Award distinction. Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Accounting award for at least five years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients.

This year marks the eighth consecutive year Sensiba has received Best of Accounting honors. In this year's rankings, Sensiba received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 (out of 10) from nearly 78% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's 2023 average of 56%.

"We're committed to following the golden rule in all aspects of our business. I'm proud to work alongside professionals who treat our clients the way they would like to be treated themselves," says Managing Partner John Sensiba . "We thank our clients for their feedback, and our professionals for their commitment to meeting our clients' financial reporting, tax, risk management, and compliance needs."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Accounting winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," says ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success. Cheers to you all!"

About Sensiba LLP

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-100 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com .

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction?research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms?measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here .

About Best of Accounting

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting ® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com, an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

