

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday as the dollar retreated after recent strong uptick, with investors looking ahead to speeches from several Fed officials this week for more clarity about the central bank's likely moves with regard to interest rates.



The dollar index dropped to 104.16, down nearly 0.3% from the previous close.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $8.50 at $2,051.40 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.056 at $22.478 an ounce, while Copper futures for March March settled at $3.7810 per pound, gaining $0.0095.



Gold prices had dropped in the previous two sessions as the dollar climbed higher following some upbeat U.S. economic data, and hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said the central bank is unlikely to cut interest rates in March.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken