INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson Among Celebrity Lineup at MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC in Las Vegas

Celebrating MAGIC's 90th anniversary in fashion, special activations and guest stars take the stage.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / MAGIC,?PROJECT and?SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas, the celebrated bi-annual wholesale fashion event hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center, today announces its powerhouse lineup of experiences, leading speakers, brands and retailers confirmed for the co-located event, February 13-15, 2024.

The three-day industry event will feature educational conversations as well as celebrations commemorating MAGIC's 90th anniversary and much more open to all registered attendees. New to onsite programming, sessions presenting proprietary research dissecting consumer buying habits in 2024 to be held on day one and day two at the MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING stages. The full line-up of education & experiences is updated regularly.

MAGIC Las Vegas will host over 700 brands from around the world launching anticipated fall/winter '24 collections, including BLANKNYC, Line & Dot, Little Words Project, Matisse Footwear and Barefoot Dreams, across a comprehensive assortment of trend and young contemporary apparel, footwear, home décor, gift and beauty. Focused trend curations including balletic adornment, cosmic glam and recovered craft will be highlighted this season.

MAGIC Mens, where MAGIC all started in 1934, will sit within the PROJECT show floor hosting the best in men's trend and young contemporary brands including Cigar Couture, Barbas, Mezlan Shoes, Gruppo Bravo, Copper Rivet and Honda Racing Corporation.

"Ninety years is a monumental milestone that we owe to MAGIC's loyal community," says Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion. "From humble beginnings to now being established as the biannual go-to event for our community, we strive to continue to be fashion's premier destination where trends are uncovered and meaningful connections are made."

Multi-hyphenate Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson will host the MAGIC 90th anniversary opening night party on Tuesday, February 13 at 6 p.m. Educational sessions will span conversations from brand building to forecast and inventory planning. Top retailers in attendance at MAGIC include Altar'd State, Buckle, Free People, Nordstrom and Molly Green. Kids at MAGIC will be relaunching for the first time in years in the North Hall of the LVCC with Chaser Kids, Angel Dear and InCity Boys and Girls among the top exhibiting brands.

PROJECT Las Vegas, home to top contemporary men's and women's brands, will host a range of education and experiences, including a panel with Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and Keion White, defensive end for the New England Patriots, on the intersection of sports and fashion and the ripple effects across pop culture.

Also celebrating an anniversary, Ecko Unltd marks a significant 30 years with co-founder Marc Ecko to share insights in a fireside chat about his journey and evolution as a founder.

Ad Infinitum, PROJECT's curated space celebrating circularity and emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices within the fashion industry, returns featuring brands Willa Phoenix, A Perfect Jane and Outerknown, among others.

PROJECT Mens hosts the Cult of Individuality skate park and trick competition recognizing urban and streetwear styles key to the culture of PROJECT. Anticipated styles showcased at PROJECT Women's include fortified comfort, restorative staples and tactile history featuring brands like Komodo, Blank Noir and Day & Mood, among others.

SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas brings together over 800 manufacturers and service providers with over 40 countries represented, convening educational sessions on factory selection, production planning and a panel for sustainable business strategies with Ben Hanson, Editor-in-Chief of The Interline and Camille Tagle, Co-Founder & Creative Director of FABSCRAP.

SOURCING commemorates the Lunar New Year with a parade on the show floor on February 14th followed by a festive happy hour, sewing and pattern workshops, astrology readings and more fun activations.

Collectively spearheading the future of fashion's next generation of incoming professionals and creators, MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING in partnership with Diversity Org, a global nonprofit providing skills and resources to underrepresented student communities to obtain corporate, high-income careers. One hundred local high school students will be immersed in a full day of educational topics straight from industry leaders, demonstrations of products and workshop sessions to further career development.

For more information or to attend as a retailer, visit findfashionevents.com.

Members of the?media?are encouraged to register for complimentary access to all three events for the chance to meet with designers and speakers of interest.

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: ?www.magicfashionevents.com.

About PROJECT LAS VEGAS?

PROJECT LAS VEGAS represents what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT Las Vegas is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from culturally relevant mid-market labels and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

About SOURCING at MAGIC?

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit:? www.sourcingatmagic.com.

About Informa Markets Fashion:

Informa Markets Fashion, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit ?www.findfashionevents.com.

