Guardian Fueling Technologies Expands Gilbarco Veeder-Root Presence Into Oklahoma and Colorado

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Guardian Fueling Technologies is excited to announce the extension of its Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) Primary Marketing Area (PMA) into Oklahoma and Colorado as a full-line GVR distributor and authorized service provider, offering clients with cutting-edge solutions for their fueling system needs. The company has solidified plans to open multiple offices in the new footprint with start-up operations already underway.

"Our customers look for a best-in-class service provider to maintain peak performance from their fuel systems and we look forward to delivering on that expectation in these new markets," states Joey Batchelor, CEO of Guardian Fueling Technologies. "We appreciate the confidence Gilbarco has placed in us to represent their full line of products from dispensers to POS systems, to tank gauging. We believe our exceptional team members are the difference and we are excited to serve the good people of Oklahoma and Colorado." Guardian arrives in these markets with the support of its existing team of 350+ service technicians and over 100+ installers located across their footprint.

Offering unique industry-leading solutions such as remote service delivery through Guardian Connect, fuel polishing through FuelGuard and Electric Vehicle charging with Guardian EVI, Guardian provides comprehensive services that enhance customer efficiency and bolster profits.

ABOUT GUARDIAN FUELING TECHNOLOGIES:

Guardian Fueling Technologies is the leading distributor, innovative services provider and contractor to service the needs of fuel system owners and operators across the South and West. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and serves their customer base from 20 branch offices located across a footprint of 14 states. The core competency is innovative services and solutions delivered by a network of over 350+ service technicians, 100+ installers and 650+ industry leading professionals. Guardian is a leading distributor for the premier products in the industry including Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Invenco, Verifone, OPW, Franklin, Xerxes, Containment Solutions and Bravo among many others. Guardian also founded and proudly operates Guardian Connect, a cloud-based service delivery platform and FuelGuard fuel quality services and solutions across its footprint.

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT:

Whether it's outside, inside, underground or in the cloud, Gilbarco has the solution for your site's needs. Our systems and solutions are designed and tested to work together seamlessly to deliver the lowest cost of ownership and best integration possible. Since 1865, Gilbarco has manufactured the world's leading fueling and convenience store equipment and technology. Our products are time-tested and future-approved.

