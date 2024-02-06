

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms (META) announced on Tuesday that it would ensure transparency on artificial intelligence-generated images by labeling them as 'Imagined with AI' on Facebook, Instagram and Threads, over the upcoming months.



The tech giant stated in a post that it has been working with other companies in the industry to develop 'common technical standards' to detect AI-generated content.



'We're building this capability now, and in the coming months we'll start applying labels in all languages supported by each app,' Nick Clegg, Meta's president for global affairs, wrote in the blog post. 'We're taking this approach through the next year, during which a number of important elections are taking place around the world.'



Clegg further explained that 'When photorealistic images are created using our Meta AI feature, we do several things to make sure people know AI is involved, including putting visible markers that you can see on the images, and both invisible watermarks and metadata embedded within image files'.



'We're building industry-leading tools that can identify invisible markers at scale - specifically, the 'AI generated' information in the C2PA and IPTC technical standards - so we can label images from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock as they implement their plans for adding metadata to images created by their tools', Meta ensured.



However, the Facebook parent is struggling to label AI-generated audio and video. The blog stated that 'While companies are starting to include signals in their image generators, they haven't started including them in AI tools that generate audio and video at the same scale, so we can't yet detect those signals and label this content from other companies.' It further suggested people disclose the details when they share AI-generated video or audio to avoid penalties.



The announcement comes a day after Meta was criticized by its Oversight Board regarding the loopholes in the company's manipulated media policies to detect AI-altered videos.



