

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, on concerns the tensions in the Middle East could cause disruptions to oil supply from the region.



The Energy Information Administration's report that says oil inventories may drop by 0.8 million barrels per day in the current quarter contributed significantly to the uptick in oil prices. Oil prices were also supported by a bit of bargain hunting after recent sharp losses.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.53 or 0.73% at $73.31 a barrel.



Brent crude futures settled at $78.59 a barrel today, gaining $0.60 or about 0.77%.



'We forecast production will return to almost 13.3 million b/d in February but then decrease slightly through the middle of 2024 and will not exceed the December 2023 record until February 2025,' the EIA's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook says in its report.



The Agency also lowered its U.S. oil demand forecast to 20.39 million barrels per day from its previous forecast of 20.45 million barrels per day.



Traders now await weekly oil reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the EIA. The API's report is due later today, while EIA's inventory data is due Wednesday morning.



