Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise minimum gross proceeds of $1,500,000 from the sale of 3,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), and maximum gross proceeds of $2,000,000 from the sale of up to 4,000,000 Units, at the Offering Price. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.70 per share for a period of 24 months following the issue date of the Units.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and further exploration of the Company's Wyoming properties.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the listing of the Common Shares issuable from the sale of the Units on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares issuable from the sale of the Units and upon the exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months and one day from the issue date of the Unit in accordance with applicable securities laws. A finder's fee may be paid on a portion of the proceeds from the Offering.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has three fully permitted uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

