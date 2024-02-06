

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Huawei Technologies regained its top spot in China's smartphone market during the initial weeks of 2024, overthrowing 2023 industry leader Apple (AAPL), according to a report by Counterpoint.



According to the report, the Shenzhen-based company's sale was boosted by its Mate 60 Pro 5G smartphone, which was released in August 2023, coupled with brand loyalty among Chinese consumers. However, the report pointed out that Huawei still faced cut-throat competition from Apple, and other mainland competitors such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo.



The report also stated that overall, China's high-end handset sales also grew last year, despite a slowdown in the global market. The iPhone maker led the sales in the first part of the year, but faced slower demands in the fourth quarter, which helped Huawei to surpass it.



Last week, Apple reported a decrease of approximately 13 percent in its fourth quarter revenue from the Greater China region, which includes the mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.



In an attempt to attract Chinese customers, Apple offered discounts of up to 800 yuan, which is equivalent to $113, ahead of Lunar New Year on its products. However, Huawei didn't follow Apple's suit as it was facing a supply shortage due to production constraints.



This marks the first time Huawei climbed back to the top spot after being blacklisted by the U.S. in May 2019, citing that the telecom company might be used as a spy by the Chinese government.



