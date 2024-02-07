DJ Morning Global Recognized as Winner of MythFocus 'Asia's Most Valuable Service Awards 2023'

Hong Kong, February 7, 2024 - Morning Global, an Asia-based international courier express and 3PL, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the winners of the prestigious "Asia's Most Valuable Service Awards 2023" by MythFocus (MF), a revolutionary online media platform. The awards aim to recognize companies in Asia that have excelled in their respective industries while encouraging further growth and innovation.

Founded in 2018, MythFocus provides a unique perspective on the latest international affairs through a down-to-earth approach. The platform collaborates with leading enterprises and invites industry leaders to share their secrets and successes. The "Asia's Most Valuable Service Awards" is widely recognized as one of the most esteemed business awards in the Asia Pacific region. The selection criteria for the awards are stringent and include factors such as service excellence, attention to detail, and efficient business processes.

Morning Global's recognition as an awardee in 2023 is a testament to its commitment to excellence and its core strengths, represented by the acronym A.C.E.:

ACCURACY: Deliver precise logistics services with accurate tracking, timely delivery, and meticulous attention to detail.

COST-EFFICIENCY: Prioritizes customer needs while avoiding unnecessary expenses, offering reliable and affordable logistics solutions through streamlined operations and efficient resource allocation.

EXPEDITE: Emphasizes speed and efficiency, ensuring swift and timely deliveries through efficient handling, streamlined customs processing, and expedited transportation options.

As an industry leader, Morning Global has a highly diversified business portfolio and provides extensive coverage globally. Since its establishment in 1987, Morning Global has become the third-largest courier company in Hong Kong by assets. The company operates a proprietary self-collection and locker network and offers international B2B and B2C last-mile delivery services. With a fleet of over 100 vehicles and more than 100,000 sqft of warehousing facilities, Morning Global provides comprehensive logistics support to retailers, marketplaces and businesses, allowing them to focus on sales and growth while leaving the backend logistics to the experts.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Morning Global's Group CEO, Alex Li, stated, "We are honored to receive the MythFocus Asia's Most Valuable Service Awards 2023, which underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers. As a leading expert in e-commerce logistics since our establishment in 1987, we have successfully expanded our business to serve over 200 countries worldwide. Our tailored solutions cater to the unique needs of e-tailers, brands, and e-commerce platforms, offering a convenient one-stop-shop experience for our valued clients. In addition to our dedication to business excellence, Morning Global recognizes the importance of promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development. We firmly believe in providing access to justice for all and building effective and accountable institutions at all levels. By fostering these values, we aim to contribute to a more harmonious global community. At Morning Global, we take pride in our expertise, comprehensive solutions, and unwavering commitment to our clients and the global community."

About Morning Global

Morning Global is an international courier express and 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and strong coverage. Established in 1987, Morning Global has become the third-largest courier company in Hong Kong by assets. With over 36 years of logistics experience in the home market, the launch of Morning Global's international division allows the company to serve customers in the Asia Pacific region and beyond. Morning Global has established strong and lasting partnerships with business partners and clients, expanding its reach and delivering exceptional logistics solutions worldwide. The company offers customized logistics solutions exclusively designed for e-commerce ventures, including international door-to-door express delivery services, e-hub and fulfillment services, international returns management, one-stop cross-border e-commerce logistics solutions, and global freight forwarding services.

