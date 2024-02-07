Frisco, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Eminent sports dietitian and esteemed nutrition expert Amy Goodson, headquartered in the heart of Texas, is proud to announce an unprecedented partnership with the cutting-edge INPOWERiQ Performance Center, a distinguished division of Vivature dedicated to reshaping the landscape of performance nutrition.

It aspires to redefine the access that athletes have to personalized and optimized nutrition strategies. All made attainable through Amy Goodson's unparalleled expertise harmonizing with INPOWERiQ's revolutionary technological solutions.

Amy Goodson, a seasoned registered dietitian and consultant, brings over seventeen years of experience in sports nutrition and health and wellness.

Amy came forward with an impressive career portfolio which includes working with esteemed organizations such as the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and many PGA Tour players, and these are just to name a few. Amy is also a respected media spokesperson with over 1400 media placements and a trailblazing author who has penned notable books like "The Sports Nutrition Playbook" and "Swim, Bike, Run - Eat."

INPOWERiQ Performance Center is known for its cutting-edge technology solutions that give superpowers to athletes to achieve peak performances. Think about this, a combination of INPOWERiQ's technology with Amy Goodson's revolutionary expertise, this seamless blend will create a platform for athletes to monitor, track, and optimize their nutrition plans. Enabling them to perform at their best on and off the field.

As part of the partnership, Amy will provide tiered sports nutrition services within the INPOWERiQ performance center's suite of offerings, including personalized consultations, meal planning memberships, and more. Through the INPOWERiQ KONGiQ app and technology platform, athletes will have access to comprehensive nutrition solutions that are tailored to their unique needs and goals.

There are gaps in the sports nutrition industry, and this collaboration aims to target those gaps along with particularly serving the needs of the high school level, where athletes are often underserved. This partnership is the way to create a holistic and impactful approach to performance nutrition.

Contact Information:

Website: https://amygoodsonrd.com/

Email: amy@amygoodsonrd.com

Tel: 214-298-3411

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amyg.rd/

