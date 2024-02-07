

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Swiss unemployment data.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production for December. Production is expected to fall 0.4 percent on month, following a 0.7 percent drop in November.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to rise 0.8 percent month-on-month in January, slower than the 1.1 percent gain in December.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade data is due from France. Also, the Bank of France publishes the current account figures for December.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases industrial production for December. Industrial production is forecast to fall 0.2 percent annually, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in November.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's retail sales data is due. Sales are expected to grow at a slower pace of 0.2 percent on month after rising 0.4 percent in November.



