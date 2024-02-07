

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.6458 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6478.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.6541 and 0.8815 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6528 and 0.8806, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 96.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 96.50.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 98.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken