CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.
The NZ dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.7610 against the euro, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.7637.
Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to 5-day highs of 0.6112 and 90.38 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6099 and 90.16, respectively.
The kiwi edged up to 1.0692 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0704.
If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 1.06 against the aussie.
