

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian petroleum refining firm Equinor ASA (EQNR) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income plunged 67 percent to $2.61 billion from last year's $7.90 billion.



Adjusted earnings after tax was $1.88 billion, compared to $4.72 billion a year ago.



Total revenues and other income declined 15 percent to $29.05 billion from last year's $34.32 billion.



Equinor delivered production of 2,197 mboe per day in the quarter, up from 2,046 mboe per day in the same quarter of 2022. Equity liquids and gas production was up 14 percent and 1 percent respectively, from the same quarter in 2022.



Meanwhile, gas prices were significantly down, and more than offset the contribution from increased production.



Further, the board of directors would propose to the annual general meeting on May 14 an ordinary cash dividend of $0.35 per share for the fourth quarter 2023, an increase of $0.05 per share from the third quarter of 2023.



The company also set an ambition to grow the quarterly cash dividend by 2 cents per year.



Based on the strong earnings in 2023 and the robust financial position of the company, the board further proposes an extraordinary cash dividend of $0.35 per share for the fourth quarter.



The board has also decided to announce a two-year share buy-back programme for 2024-2025 of $10-12 billion in total, with up to $6 billion for 2024.



The first tranche of up to $1.2 billion of the 2024 share buy-back programme will commence on February 8 and end no later than April 5.



