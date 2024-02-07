

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.0767 against the euro and 1.2613 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0757 and 1.2603, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.8691 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 0.8699.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the greenback slipped to a 5-day low of 147.72 and a 2-day low of 1.3474 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 147.82 and 1.3490, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 0.85 against the franc, 144.00 against the yen and 1.33 against the loonie.



