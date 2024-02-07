

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose more than expected to a 14-month high in December, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office revealed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, advanced to 110.0 from 108.1 in November.



This was the highest reading since October 2022. The score was expected to rise moderately to 109.4.



Likewise, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation improved to 116.2 in December from 114.6 in the previous month.



At the same time, the lagging index rose moderately to 106.0 from 105.7 a month ago.



