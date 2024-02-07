

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 1.55 billion euros or 1.78 euros per share compared to a loss of 473 million euros or 0.60 euros per share in the prior year. Prior year results hurt by quality related charges at Siemens Gamesa.



Quarterly revenue grew to 7.65 billion euros from 7.06 billion euros in the prior year. Revenue was up 12.6% on a comparable basis. While all segments contributed to growth, the increase was particularly strong at Grid Technologies, the company said.



The company confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2024. It expects a comparable revenue growth, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, in a range of 3 % to 7 % and a profit margin before special items between negative 2% and positive 1%. Furthermore, it expects a net income of up to 1 billion euros including impacts from disposals and the acceleration of the portfolio transformation.



