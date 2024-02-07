

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined in December to the highest level in more than a year, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 110.0 in December from 108.1 in the previous month. The expected score was 109.4.



Further, this was the highest reading since October 2022, when it was 110.6.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also improved to a 51-month high of 116.2 from 114.6 a month ago.



The data showed that the lagging index rose somewhat to 106.0 from 105.7 in November.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken