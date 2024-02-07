UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Fourth Interim Dividend for 2023
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company" or "UKCM")
7 FEBRUARY 2024
FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2023
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") have declared a dividend of 0.85p per ordinary share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2023:
Property Income Distribution ("PID") 0.85 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date - 15 February 2024
Record Date - 16 February 2024
Payment Date - 29 February 2024
