UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Fourth Interim Dividend for 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

(The "Company" or "UKCM")

7 FEBRUARY 2024

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2023

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") have declared a dividend of 0.85p per ordinary share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2023:

Property Income Distribution ("PID") 0.85 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date - 15 February 2024

Record Date - 16 February 2024

Payment Date - 29 February 2024

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745471


