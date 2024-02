On January 25, the Venture Leaders 2023 came together at the startup space in Schlieren, to celebrate Swiss innovation and their successful experiences abroad. The Swiss National Startup Team's graduation ceremony celebrated yet another triumphant year of impactful global investor and business development roadshows. Since 2006, Venturelab has selected the Swiss National Startup Team. The Venture Leaders - the members of the Swiss National Startup ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...