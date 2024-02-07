

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer SE , a remote solutions provider, Wednesday reported lower profit before tax for the fourth quarter. However, revenue rose from last year, particularly reflecting higher billing and revenue from EMIA and Americas. Net income showed an increase from last year mainly helped by lower income tax.



The company also lifted its full-year revenue outlook.



Quarterly earnings before interest and tax fell 16 percent to 41.5 million euros from to 49.5 million euros in the previous year.



After tax, earnings increased 30.27 million euros or 0.18 euro per share from 24.73 million euros or 0.14 euro per share in the last year.



Excluding items, earnings per share were 0.22 euro per share compared with 0.16 euro per share in the previous year.



Revenue climbed 8 percent to 163.1 million euros from 150.5 million euros in the prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects Adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 43 percent and revenue in the range of 660 million euros to 685 million euros. The previous guidance was for Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40 percent and revenue in the range of 620 million euros to 645 million euros.



On Tuesday, TeamViewer shares closed at EUR 13.65, up 0.74% in Germany.



