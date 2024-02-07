ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK), a IoT technology company, Wednesday said it signed 3 railway contracts in Ireland, Austria, and Slovenia worth more than 100 million euros.
'In Ireland and Austria, the contracts will ensure the continued evolution of the proven and standardized GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Communication-Railway),' the company said in a statement.
In Slovenia, Kontron in cooperation with its sister concern Kontron Transportation will design and install the GSM-R towards efficient railway traffic management.
