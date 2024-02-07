

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY), a Dutch maker of paints and performance coatings, on Wednesday reported a rise in net profit for the full year.



Greg Poux-Guillaume, CEO of AkzoNobel, said: '2023 was a year in which AkzoNobel delivered a clear rebound in performance. Our volumes stabilized, outperforming many of our markets, and our profits rebounded on resilient pricing and the first effects of raw material deflation.'



For the 12-month period, the company posted a net profit of 442 million euros or 2.59 euros per share, higher than 352 million euros or 2.01 euros per share, registered for last year.



Excluding items, income per share from continuing operations stood at 3.07 euros, compared with 2.45 euros in 2022.



Operating income rose to 1.029 billion euros from 708 million euros a year ago.



Excluding items, operating income was at 1.074 billion euros as against last year's 789 million euros.



EBITDA improved to 1.386 billion euros from previous year's 1.076 billion euros.



Excluding items, EBITDA moved up to 1.429 billion euros from last year's 1.157 billion euros.



Revenue was 10.668 billion euros, down from previous year's 10.846 billion euros.



The company will pay a final dividend of 1.54 euros per share, unchanged from last year's 1.54 euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year, AkzoNobel expects to deliver adjusted EBITDA of 1.5 billion euros to 1.65 billion euros.



