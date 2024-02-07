DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6 February 2024 it purchased a total of 182,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 32,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.424 GBP1.214 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.400 GBP1.198 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.41361 GBP1.207136

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,456,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4741 1.408 XDUB 08:59:48 00068766804TRLO0 5428 1.406 XDUB 08:59:48 00068766805TRLO0 5749 1.404 XDUB 09:01:10 00068766915TRLO0 2000 1.404 XDUB 09:01:10 00068766917TRLO0 1584 1.404 XDUB 09:01:10 00068766916TRLO0 1619 1.406 XDUB 09:01:10 00068766919TRLO0 1584 1.406 XDUB 09:01:10 00068766918TRLO0 5140 1.402 XDUB 09:15:00 00068767586TRLO0 5117 1.404 XDUB 09:15:12 00068767597TRLO0 4430 1.404 XDUB 09:24:32 00068767872TRLO0 5701 1.400 XDUB 10:26:26 00068770102TRLO0 2000 1.400 XDUB 10:26:27 00068770103TRLO0 4220 1.402 XDUB 10:28:31 00068770167TRLO0 3649 1.402 XDUB 10:29:01 00068770213TRLO0 4252 1.402 XDUB 10:36:01 00068770435TRLO0 1159 1.406 XDUB 11:37:15 00068772314TRLO0 9460 1.404 XDUB 11:58:08 00068772958TRLO0 7096 1.418 XDUB 13:46:49 00068776083TRLO0 1774 1.418 XDUB 13:46:49 00068776082TRLO0 2211 1.418 XDUB 13:46:49 00068776084TRLO0 2211 1.418 XDUB 13:46:49 00068776085TRLO0 2211 1.418 XDUB 13:46:49 00068776086TRLO0 2211 1.418 XDUB 13:46:49 00068776087TRLO0 2211 1.418 XDUB 13:55:45 00068776433TRLO0 5899 1.424 XDUB 15:01:50 00068779586TRLO0 7000 1.424 XDUB 15:01:50 00068779585TRLO0 329 1.422 XDUB 15:02:50 00068779663TRLO0 1900 1.422 XDUB 15:02:50 00068779662TRLO0 2000 1.422 XDUB 15:02:50 00068779661TRLO0 4874 1.420 XDUB 15:21:29 00068780494TRLO0 3017 1.422 XDUB 15:33:47 00068780997TRLO0 5338 1.422 XDUB 15:34:47 00068781031TRLO0 5442 1.422 XDUB 15:42:47 00068781498TRLO0 38 1.424 XDUB 15:55:07 00068782220TRLO0 5504 1.424 XDUB 15:55:07 00068782219TRLO0 1450 1.424 XDUB 16:11:04 00068783008TRLO0 15000 1.424 XDUB 16:11:04 00068783007TRLO0 4451 1.424 XDUB 16:11:12 00068783020TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5455 120.20 XLON 08:59:48 00068766806TRLO0 836 120.20 XLON 08:59:48 00068766807TRLO0 1463 120.00 XLON 10:27:45 00068770134TRLO0 7165 119.80 XLON 12:12:13 00068773365TRLO0 7717 121.40 XLON 15:01:50 00068779587TRLO0 6668 121.40 XLON 15:57:21 00068782315TRLO0 1382 121.40 XLON 16:07:21 00068782843TRLO0 1314 120.71 XLON 16:26:05 00068784238TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 302083 EQS News ID: 1831847 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1831847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)