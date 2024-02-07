Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
07.02.24
08:13 Uhr
1,410 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
07.02.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
7 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 6 February 2024 it purchased a total of 182,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     32,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.424     GBP1.214 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.400     GBP1.198 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.41361    GBP1.207136

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,456,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4741       1.408         XDUB      08:59:48      00068766804TRLO0 
5428       1.406         XDUB      08:59:48      00068766805TRLO0 
5749       1.404         XDUB      09:01:10      00068766915TRLO0 
2000       1.404         XDUB      09:01:10      00068766917TRLO0 
1584       1.404         XDUB      09:01:10      00068766916TRLO0 
1619       1.406         XDUB      09:01:10      00068766919TRLO0 
1584       1.406         XDUB      09:01:10      00068766918TRLO0 
5140       1.402         XDUB      09:15:00      00068767586TRLO0 
5117       1.404         XDUB      09:15:12      00068767597TRLO0 
4430       1.404         XDUB      09:24:32      00068767872TRLO0 
5701       1.400         XDUB      10:26:26      00068770102TRLO0 
2000       1.400         XDUB      10:26:27      00068770103TRLO0 
4220       1.402         XDUB      10:28:31      00068770167TRLO0 
3649       1.402         XDUB      10:29:01      00068770213TRLO0 
4252       1.402         XDUB      10:36:01      00068770435TRLO0 
1159       1.406         XDUB      11:37:15      00068772314TRLO0 
9460       1.404         XDUB      11:58:08      00068772958TRLO0 
7096       1.418         XDUB      13:46:49      00068776083TRLO0 
1774       1.418         XDUB      13:46:49      00068776082TRLO0 
2211       1.418         XDUB      13:46:49      00068776084TRLO0 
2211       1.418         XDUB      13:46:49      00068776085TRLO0 
2211       1.418         XDUB      13:46:49      00068776086TRLO0 
2211       1.418         XDUB      13:46:49      00068776087TRLO0 
2211       1.418         XDUB      13:55:45      00068776433TRLO0 
5899       1.424         XDUB      15:01:50      00068779586TRLO0 
7000       1.424         XDUB      15:01:50      00068779585TRLO0 
329       1.422         XDUB      15:02:50      00068779663TRLO0 
1900       1.422         XDUB      15:02:50      00068779662TRLO0 
2000       1.422         XDUB      15:02:50      00068779661TRLO0 
4874       1.420         XDUB      15:21:29      00068780494TRLO0 
3017       1.422         XDUB      15:33:47      00068780997TRLO0 
5338       1.422         XDUB      15:34:47      00068781031TRLO0 
5442       1.422         XDUB      15:42:47      00068781498TRLO0 
38        1.424         XDUB      15:55:07      00068782220TRLO0 
5504       1.424         XDUB      15:55:07      00068782219TRLO0 
1450       1.424         XDUB      16:11:04      00068783008TRLO0 
15000      1.424         XDUB      16:11:04      00068783007TRLO0 
4451       1.424         XDUB      16:11:12      00068783020TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5455       120.20        XLON      08:59:48      00068766806TRLO0 
836       120.20        XLON      08:59:48      00068766807TRLO0 
1463       120.00        XLON      10:27:45      00068770134TRLO0 
7165       119.80        XLON      12:12:13      00068773365TRLO0 
7717       121.40        XLON      15:01:50      00068779587TRLO0 
6668       121.40        XLON      15:57:21      00068782315TRLO0 
1382       121.40        XLON      16:07:21      00068782843TRLO0 
1314       120.71        XLON      16:26:05      00068784238TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  302083 
EQS News ID:  1831847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1831847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

