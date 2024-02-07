DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Third quarter trading update shows rental growth supporting fully covered dividends

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Third quarter trading update shows rental growth supporting fully covered dividends 07-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 February 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Third quarter trading update shows rental growth supporting fully covered dividends Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides a trading update for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 ("Q3" or the "Quarter"). Leasing activity continues to support rental growth and underpin fully covered dividends -- 1.375p dividend per share approved for the Quarter, fully covered by unaudited EPRA earnings, in line with target of at least 5.5p for the year ending 31 March 2024, representing a 8.0% yield based on the prevailing 69p share price[1] -- EPRA earnings per share[2] of 1.4p for the Quarter (FY24 Q2: 1.4p, Q1: 1.5p) -- Passing rent increased to GBP43.4m (FY24 Q2: GBP43.2m) driven by continued occupier demand for space across all sectors in the Company's portfolio, with four rent reviews settled during the Quarter, on average, in line with ERV and 21% above previous passing rent. Four new leases also signed securing GBP0.5m of annual rent. These initiatives have increased property capital value by GBP1.0m -- Like-for-like ERV has increased by 0.8% since 30 September 2023, driven primarily by rental growth in the industrial sector. Portfolio ERV (GBP50.1m) exceeds passing rent by 15% (30 Sept 2023: 15%) demonstrating the portfolio's significant reversionary potential -- EPRA occupancy[3] has remained at 91% (30 Sept 2023: 91%). 1.0% of ERV is vacant subject to refurbishment or redevelopment with 3.1% of ERV vacant but under offer to let or sell Valuations -- The valuation of the Company's diversified portfolio of 158 assets decreased on a like-for-like[4] basis by 1.7% (GBP10.5m) to GBP602.4m, net of a GBP1.0m valuation increase from active asset management activity (FY24 Q2: GBP4.5m increase from asset management) -- Q3 net asset value ("NAV") total return per share[5] of -1.3% -- NAV per share of 93.3p (30 Sept 2023: 95.9p) with a NAV of GBP411.2m (30 Sept 2023: GBP422.8m) Redevelopment and refurbishment of existing assets continues to be accretive with an expected yield on cost above average cost of borrowing -- GBP3.6m of capital expenditure undertaken during the Quarter, expected to enhance the assets' valuations and environmental credentials and, once let, increase rents to give a yield on cost of at least 7%, ahead of the Company's marginal cost of borrowing -- Weighted average energy performance certificate rating has improved to C(54) (30 Sept 2023: C(56)) with re-ratings being carried out across 30 assets Prudent debt levels -- Net gearing[6] was 30.6% loan-to-value as of 31 December 2023 (30 Sept 2023: 29.6%). Property disposals since the Quarter end, detailed below, have reduced net gearing to 29.4%, drawing the LTV closer to the Company's 25% medium-term target -- GBP190.0m of drawn debt comprising GBP140m (74%) of fixed rate debt and GBP50m (26%) drawn under the Company's revolving credit facility ("RCF") -- Aggregate borrowings have a weighted average cost of 4.3% -- Fixed rate debt facilities have a weighted average term of 6.3 years and a weighted average cost of 3.4% offering significant medium-term interest rate risk mitigation Asset recycling continues to generate aggregate proceeds in excess of valuation -- During the Quarter a children's day nursery in Chesham was sold at valuation for GBP0.55m -- Since the Quarter end, two properties have been sold for an aggregate GBP10.1m, 14% ahead of valuation. Two further properties, which are both vacant, are under offer to sell for an aggregate GBP4.4m, 17% in excess of valuation. Proceeds are expected to be used to reduce variable rate borrowings Net asset value The Company's unaudited NAV at 31 December 2023 decreased to GBP411.2m, or approximately 93.3p per share, a decrease of 2.6p (-2.7%) since 30 September 2023: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 30 September 2023 95.9 422.8 Valuation decreases (2.5) (11.0) Costs of property acquisitions[7] (0.1) (0.6) Net valuation movement (2.6) (11.6) EPRA earnings for the Quarter 1.4 6.1 Interim dividend paid[8] during the Quarter (1.4) (6.1) NAV at 31 December 2023 93.3 411.2

The unaudited NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 31 December 2023 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in unaudited NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.375p per share during the Quarter, but as usual this does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.375p per share for the Quarter to be paid on 29 February 2024.

The Company's unaudited NAV at 31 December 2023 is 0.4p below the Company's unaudited rolled-forward NAV at 31 December 2023 as per the combined circular and prospectus associated with the recommended all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited, announced on 1 February 2024. The difference reflected movements in the Company's capital expenditure, lease incentives and acquisition costs during the Quarter.

Investment Manager's commentary

UK property market

2023 saw rising interest rates, weak investor sentiment and low transaction volumes. This was in contrast to occupier demand which delivered rental growth and has further improved the reversionary potential in Custodian Property Income REIT's portfolio, which is now greater than it was at the start of 2023.

Investor sentiment towards real estate appears to have been closely correlated with the expected trajectory of interest rates, as determined by inflation data. Consensus opinion and the interest rate forward curve suggest that the next move for interest rates will be down, with the potential for a number of base rate cuts in late 2024 and into 2025, subject of course to an improving geopolitical environment. This should be positive for real estate investors and occupiers.

Asset management

Over the 12 months to 31 December 2023 the passing rent of the Company's portfolio has grown by c.3% to GBP43.4m and ERV has grown from GBP48.4m to GBP50.1m, an increase of c.3.5%, demonstrating the continued prospects for strong rental performance which will support earnings and the companies aim of paying fully covered dividends.

The Investment Manager has remained focused on active asset management during the Quarter, completing four rent reviews at an aggregate 21% increase in annual rent from GBP1.1m to GBP1.4m, and regearing four leases which secured GBP0.5m of annual rent. These initiatives increased property capital value by GBP1.0m. The new leases had a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") of five years, with the overall portfolio WAULT remaining at 4.8 years.

Details of these asset management initiatives are shown below:

Rent reviews

-- Restore plc at an industrial unit in Salford with annual rent increasing by 33% to GBP605k.

-- West Midlands Ambulance Service at an industrial unit in Erdington with annual rent increasing by 12% toGBP186k.

-- National Timber Group at an industrial unit in Grangemouth with annual rent increasing by 13% to GBP438k.

-- Starbucks at a drive-through unit in Maypole with annual rent increasing by 17% to GBP140k.

New leases

-- A 20-year lease with a tenth year break to Andrew Sykes Hire at an industrial unit in Farnborough,Hampshire, at an annual rent of GBP226k, a 22% increase on the previous passing rent, increasing valuation by GBP0.8m(28%).

-- A five-year lease over a smaller floor-plate with 18 and 36 month break options to Liverpool UniversityHospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool at an annual rent of GBP125k, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m (3.6%).

-- A five-year lease renewal with a third year tenant only break option to ITM Power at an industrial assetin Sheffield, with an annual rent of GBP141k reflecting a 36% increase on previous passing rent, increasing valuationby GBP0.1m (5%).

-- A 10-year lease renewal with fifth year break option on a retail unit in Dunfermline let to Greggs at anannual rent of GBP26k in line with ERV, an 11% increase on the previous passing rent.

Since the Quarter end the Company has completed seven further asset management initiatives, including:

-- Letting a vacant office unit in Edinburgh and a vacant retail unit in Liverpool with aggregate annualrent of GBP161k; and

-- Completing the comprehensive refurbishment of David House offices in Leeds which has seen the tenant,First Title Limited, take a 10.5 year lease without break at an annual rental of GBP462k, a 49% increase on theprevious passing level. This refurbishment has resulted in the EPC rating of the building improving from C to A,with refurbishment works now commencing to the adjoining building let to the same tenant.

Since the Quarter end the Company has also settled the following rent reviews at an aggregate 29% ahead of previous passing rent with:

-- Chicken Cabins at a drive-through unit in York Clifton Moor with annual rent increasing by 42% to GBP118k;

-- Listers Group at a motor dealership in Loughborough, with annual rent increasing by 13% to GBP181k; and

