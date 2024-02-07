Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
07.02.24
09:02 Uhr
5,272 Euro
-0,122
-2,26 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2705,27209:06
5,2705,27209:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2024 | 08:34
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2023

Hydro's fourth quarter results 2023 will be released at 07:00 CETat the same time as the releases.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Pål Kildemo, will host a webcast in English at 08:30 CET the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no presentation or press conference at our corporate headquarters.

To join the webcast and ask questions, register your details in the webcast page. Once registered, you will receive a separate email confirming your registration.

The webcast is powered by Livestorm. It is advised that you investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using this platform.

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.