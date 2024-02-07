

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK), a German photonics company, on Wednesday reported a rise in preliminary revenue for the full year, supported by the performance of the Advanced Photonic Solutions division, particularly due to a strong demand from the semiconductor equipment industry.



For the full year, the company posted EBITDA of around 210 million euros, higher than last year's 184.1 million euros.



The corresponding EBITDA margin increased to around 19.7 percent from 18.8 percent in the prior year.



Revenue moved up to around 1.07 billion euros from last year's 0.98 billion euros.



The company is scheduled to release its annual report on March 27.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken