JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK), a German photonics company, on Wednesday reported a rise in preliminary revenue for the full year, supported by the performance of the Advanced Photonic Solutions division, particularly due to a strong demand from the semiconductor equipment industry.
For the full year, the company posted EBITDA of around 210 million euros, higher than last year's 184.1 million euros.
The corresponding EBITDA margin increased to around 19.7 percent from 18.8 percent in the prior year.
Revenue moved up to around 1.07 billion euros from last year's 0.98 billion euros.
The company is scheduled to release its annual report on March 27.
