

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 profit was 78 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 1.57 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 0.1 euro, compared to loss of 1.6 euros a year ago. EBIT margin before special items was 1.5 percent, compared to last year's negative 8 percent.



For the year 2023, Vestas achieved revenue of 15.38 billion euros, up from 14.49 billion euros last year. The increase in revenue was driven by higher pricing, as well as continued growth in Service.



Order intake climbed to 18.5 billion euros from 11.9 billion euros a year ago. Order intake was 18,386 MW, up from 11,189 MW last year.



Looking ahead for 2024, revenue is expected to range between 16 billion euros and 18 billion euros, including Service revenue. Vestas expects to achieve an EBIT margin before special items of 4-6 percent.



Total investments are expected to amount to approximately 1.2 billion euros in 2024.



The Service segment is expected to generate EBIT before special items in 2024 in the range of 800 million euros to 880 million euros.



