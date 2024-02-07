Perimed AB partners with Serendipity Partners to accelerate growth and innovation

JÄRFÄLLA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Perimed AB Perimed AB, a leading medical device company in the vascular segment, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its growth journey. Serendipity Partners, a leading Nordic healthcare growth investor, has acquired a substantial 49% ownership stake in Perimed AB signifying a strategic partnership that will ensure continued expansion of the company and its products.

This strategic investment comes at a pivotal moment for Perimed which has already established itself as a global leader in the assessment of macro- and microcirculation. Serendipity Partner's decision to take a substantial ownership position is a resounding vote of confidence in Perimed's vision, business model, and team.



" We are delighted to welcome Serendipity Partners as a key stakeholder in our journey," says Björn Bakken, current owner of Perimed. "This investment not only validates the hard work and dedication of our team but also positions us for accelerated growth and success in the rapidly growing market for diagnostic instruments for Diabetic Foot Syndrome and other severe peripheral vascular conditions. Serendipity Partners brings great experience, industry knowledge, and a shared vision that aligns seamlessly with our strategic objectives."



The infusion of capital from Serendipity Partners will be instrumental for Perimed's expansion plans, with the US as its primary market. The collaboration is expected to unlock synergies that will enhance operational efficiency and ultimately deliver great value to Serendipity Partners investors. Partners Lars Mariero, MD PhD and Synne H. Røine, MSc will become members of the Perimed Board of Directors.



"Perimed has demonstrated exceptional potential, and I am confident that our collaboration will yield mutually beneficial results. I am excited to contribute to the company's continued success and be part of its journey to redefine standards in vascular care, says Partner Synne Røine"

Contact

Björn Bakken, Owner Perimed AB

Mobile: +46-(0) 73-9824136

bjorn.bakken@perimed-instruments.com

About us

Perimed is a private Swedish MedTech company and a world leader in instruments for advanced vascular diagnostics, leveraging more than 40 years of experience and unique competence in laser-based blood perfusion measurements. With over 4000 installed instruments in wound care departments, diabetic foot clinics, vascular surgery/labs, and radiology, Perimed sells its products through a global network of subsidiaries and distributors.

About Serendipity Partners

Serendipity Partners is a leading Nordic healthcare growth investor. The Serendipity Partners team includes 4 MDs, 5 PhDs and extensive experience as senior executives of healthcare companies. Their funds are registered by The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway and invest long term in healthcare companies that benefit patients and society, with special emphasis on the Nordics.

Attachments

Perimed AB partners with Serendipity Partners to accelerate growth and innovation

SOURCE: Perimed AB

View the original press release on accesswire.com