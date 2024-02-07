DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.2551 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1559753 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 302126 EQS News ID: 1832019 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 07, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)