Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U37H LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2844 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3526304 CODE: U37H LN ISIN: LU1407889457 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407889457 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37H LN Sequence No.: 302140 EQS News ID: 1832047 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

