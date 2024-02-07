

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow plc (RDW.L), a housebuilding company, on Wednesday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first half of the year, due to the subdued housing market.



Further, the company said that it expects fiscal 2024 results towards the lower end of its outlook range.



Half-yearly earnings before tax decreased to 84 million pounds from 198 million pounds, last year.



After-tax, earnings declined to 60 million pounds or 18.6 pence per share from 150 million pounds or 45.3 pence per share in the previous year.



Revenues reduced to 756 million pounds from 1031 million pounds in the prior year, on fewer outlet openings.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects a lower range of Underlying Profit Before Tax of 180 million to 200 million pounds. The company also expects a lower range of 1.665 billion pounds to 1.70 billion pounds in revenue.



Additionally, Redrow declared an interim dividend of 5 pence per share, payable on April 8 to shareholders on record, February 23.



Currently, Redrow shares are trading at 672.80 pence, up 12.13% in London.



