Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.7711 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34341340 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024

February 07, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)