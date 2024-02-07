DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.3499 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1853114 CODE: PRAU LN ISIN: LU2089238468 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU LN Sequence No.: 302284 EQS News ID: 1832341 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)