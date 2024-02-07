

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased at the end of the final quarter as imports grew faster than exports, data released by the customs office showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit widened more-than-expected to EUR 6.8 billion in December from EUR 5.9 billion in November. The shortfall was forecast to rise to EUR 6.0 billion.



In the same period last year, the defiict totaled EUR 14.7 billion.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 1.1 percent. At the same time, imports climbed more sharply by 2.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports and imports fell 3.3 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively.



During the whole year 2023, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 99.6 billion, compared with a shortfall of EUR 162.6 billion in 2022. Exports climbed 1.5 percent, while imports dipped by 7.1 percent.



