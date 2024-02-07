DJ Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (EART LN) Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.4112 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19115288 CODE: EART LN ISIN: LU2356220926 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN Sequence No.: 302303 EQS News ID: 1832383 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 07, 2024 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)