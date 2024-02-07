Savvy executives looking to get more out of their content investment continue to choose a modern approach to DAM

Tenovos, the modern data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform, announced record revenue for 2023, fueled by global adoption, expanding opportunity through strategic partnerships, and a ruthless focus on customer satisfaction.

With uncertainty surrounding the macro-economic environment and the explosion of Generative AI, marketing executives want to maximize their investment in content and ensure it's optimized to engage buyers across the customer journey. Tenovos continues to prove itself as the only enterprise DAM platform that provides a unique, unified view of content productivity and performance metrics, allowing executives to identify real-time content trends.

Highlights in global customer acquisition included North American wins such as Skechers and Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment, European success with CPG brands Carlsberg and Reckitt, and first deployments in Asia with the Times of India and the Gulf Real Estate Development Company. Many shared the common characteristic of replacing older first-generation DAM systems with Tenovos' more advanced and innovative alternative.

"Fueling our growth was a vision that content lacks the alter-ego to the Customer Data Platform, one source of truth for all content and its related data," said D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. He continued, "Without this, executives knew they had a ton of content but didn't know where it was, if it was being used, and how well it was performing. Our modern enterprise approach to DAM provides these insights, allowing them to understand a true return on asset and helping them justify and optimize their content investments. We couldn't be happier that some of the biggest brands in the world have joined us on this journey."

The company is also intensifying its focus on advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to optimize asset and metadata use in training, therefore unlocking the full potential of its customers' high-quality metadata and content. "With our latest developments, we're poised to redefine user productivity and extend how our customers use their content," said Bowen. He continued, "Although we have harnessed AI/ML to automate tedious tasks over the years, the advent of Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) represents a major milestone in our AI journey, offering a fresh perspective. While some brands are still trying to figure out if it's friend or foe, we offer seamless integration options to leverage this transformative technology to its fullest potential."

Tenovos also strengthened several strategic technology and services partnerships, including achieving designation as an AWS Retail Competency Partner by demonstrating highly specialized technical proficiency and customer success in retail and CPG. The Tenovos platform is also now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of certified software products from independent vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy AWS software.

About Tenovos

Tenovos is a data-first digital asset management platform, intuitively designed to empower brands to streamline and automate the traditional complexities of creating and activating global content.

Once published, content performance can be measured across channels and campaigns, allowing brand teams to quantify the success of their creative asset investment and its impact on business growth.

Some of the largest enterprise brands have seamlessly integrated the cloud-native Tenovos platform into their existing tech stack to help maximize the efficiency of managing content workflows and optimizing the content performance they create.

Learn more at www.tenovos.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207045946/en/

Contacts:

Mike Waldron, CMO

mike@tenovos.com