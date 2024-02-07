Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055 | Ticker-Symbol: AC5G
Frankfurt
07.02.24
09:59 Uhr
5,600 Euro
-0,700
-11,11 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ACER INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACER INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7006,75011:56
PR Newswire
07.02.2024 | 09:19
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acer Reports January Consolidated Revenues at NT$15.23 Billion, Up 11.7% Year-on-year (YoY), Achieves 7 Months of Consecutive YoY Growth

TAIPEI, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its January 2024 consolidated revenues at NT$15.23 billion with 11.7% growth year-on-year (YoY), achieving seven months of consecutive YoY growth.

Some business highlights for January:

  • Chromebooks business revenues grew 39.3% YoY
  • Desktop business revenues grew 16.8% YoY
  • Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 85.7% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 39.2% YoY of the group's total revenues in January.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.