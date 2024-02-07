Acer Reports January Consolidated Revenues at NT$15.23 Billion, Up 11.7% Year-on-year (YoY), Achieves 7 Months of Consecutive YoY Growth

TAIPEI, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its January 2024 consolidated revenues at NT$15.23 billion with 11.7% growth year-on-year (YoY), achieving seven months of consecutive YoY growth.

Some business highlights for January:

Chromebooks business revenues grew 39.3% YoY

Desktop business revenues grew 16.8% YoY

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 85.7% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 39.2% YoY of the group's total revenues in January.

