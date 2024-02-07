Amundi: 2023 Q4 & Full-year Results





2023: net income 1,2 rose to €1.2bn, inflows of +€26bn, o/w +€19bn in Q4

Financial results

up High adjusted net income for1,2 2023: €1,224m, +3.9% /2022



Cost control despite inflation, operational efficiency maintained at the highest levels

Cost-income ratio of 53.2%2, still at the best level of the industry Q4: adjusted net income1,2 of €313m, +7.9% Q4/Q3



Dividend per share proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €4.10 per share, yield of 6.6%3 High net inflows thanks to a diversified business model Assets: €2,037bn as of 31 December 2023, +7.0% over one year



Full-year 2023 net inflows of +€26bn



Strong net inflows in key areas of expertise tailored to market conditions: active bond management +€18bn 4 , treasury products +€19bn

active bond management +€18bn , treasury products +€19bn MLT assets5 stable throughout the year despite context of risk aversion

(vs. major outflows in the European open-ended fund market6) Success in product innovation: Amundi global #1 in Target Maturity bond funds (+€11bn in 2023 net inflows), high net inflows in structured products (+€5.6bn)



Q4: very high net inflows of +€19.5bn Continuing development according to 2025 Medium Term Plan 2023: development in line with the priorities of the 2025 Ambitions plan: Passive Management: +€13bn in ETF net inflows

+€13bn in ETF net inflows Real assets: +€2bn in private debt and multi-management net inflows

+€2bn in private debt and multi-management net inflows Asia: assets under management of €399bn, strong inflows for the JVs in India and South Korea

assets under management of €399bn, strong inflows for the JVs in India and South Korea Technology & Services: +10 new clients for Amundi Technology

+10 new clients for Amundi Technology Responsible Investment: Amundi is among the global Top 3 its policy of voting on environmental and social ambitions7 Acquisition of Alpha Associates Value-creating acquisition in the area of real assets (private debt, infrastructure and private equity) €8.5bn in assets in multi-management of private assets

Average annual growth of +15% in assets since 2018

Expected return on investment > 13% after 3 years

Paris, 7 February 2024

The Amundi Board of Directors held a meeting chaired by Philippe Brassac on 6 February 2024, and approved the 2023 fourth-quarter and yearly financial statements.

Valérie Baudson, CEO, stated:

"2023 was a very satisfactory year for Amundi: our net inflows reached +€26bn and our net profit grew by +4% to €1.2bn. We are also continuing along the path of our development plan, with the announcement of a new acquisition in real assets.

All throughout the year, Amundi has successfully supported its clients with solutions tailored to market conditions, in bonds, passive management, and treasury products, where we enjoy widespread recognition of our expertise. By the same token, our structured products and Target Maturity bond funds, a segment in which Amundi is the global leader, have been particularly attractive to our clients, in a context of high rates and inflation.

We achieved growing profitability thanks to higher revenues, the very dynamic contribution of our Asian JVs, and our ability to maintain operational efficiency.

Furthermore, we are continuing to implement our strategic plan, with the acquisition of Alpha Associates, which will help speed up our development in the rapidly growing multi-management market for private debt, infrastructure, and private equity. This move is in perfect alignment with our strategic objectives and criteria for acquisition, and constitutes yet another driver for growth and value creation for our clients and our shareholders."

2023 highlights





Continued risk aversion in the face of uncertain markets

Both the equity8 and bond markets9 saw excellent growth at the end of the year, bringing their year-over-year rise to respectively +18.6% and +7.2%,. However, average annual growth is lower for equities, amounting to +6.7%, while bond markets contracted by -6.0%, as average long-term rates10 increased by approximately +130 bps over the period. In Q4, the equity market average shrank slightly, by -0.6%, from the previous quarter, whereas the bond market average saw a small rise over the same period, by +1.3%.

The market effect on management fees was inconsequential compared to the previous year and slightly negative in Q4 from Q3, because equity market growth was offset, over both periods, by the drop in fixed income markets sur to the increase in interest rates. This background reflects the volatility of the markets, hence the risk aversion from asset management clients.

This also resulted in low volumes in the European asset management market, with open-ended fund net inflows that were11 marginally positive, +€104bn in Q4, primarily attributable to very high inflows in treasury products (+€122bn) and passive management (+€67bn), whereas MLT active management flows remained negative over the quarter (-€85bn). For the whole of 2023, net inflows for the European asset management market amounted to +€253bn, still a comparatively weak proportion as a percentage of assets under management (only +2%), and mostly driven by treasury products (+€196bn), with MLT active management net outflows accelerating at the end of the year.

Business and results both performing well

In this context, Amundi achieved excellent performance in both business and results, and demonstrated agility in its adaptation:

Assets under management exceeded €2tn at the end of 2023, and net inflows were positive for the entire year;

exceeded €2tn at the end of 2023, and were positive for the entire year; this was buoyed by key Group areas of expertise tailored to market conditions - treasury products, active bond management and structured products;

- treasury products, active bond management and structured products; new products tailor-made for preserving capital drew a great deal of interest, from Target Maturity bond funds to structured products with by fixed income underlyings;

drew a great deal of interest, from Target Maturity bond funds to structured products with by fixed income underlyings; management teams performed admirably in 2023: 73% of the Group's assets under management in open-ended funds posted a five-year performance in the first or second quartile for their category, according to Morningstar 12 , particularly in equity and money market strategies, with 270 funds achieving a 4- or 5-star rating from Morningstar, and 83% of assets under management in active funds 13 outstripping their benchmarks over 5 years as of the end of December 2023;

in 2023: 73% of the Group's assets under management in open-ended funds posted a five-year performance in the first or second quartile for their category, according to Morningstar , particularly in equity and money market strategies, with 270 funds achieving a 4- or 5-star rating from Morningstar, and 83% of assets under management in active funds outstripping their benchmarks over 5 years as of the end of December 2023; Constantly striving for operational efficiency has made it possible to keep costs under control and to maintain one of the best cost-income ratios in the industry;

has made it possible to keep costs under control and to maintain one of the best cost-income ratios in the industry; Finally, the financial situation was further strengthened, allowing to propose a dividend of €4.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, representing a yield of 6.6%14.

Amundi continues its development

During this first full year following the announcement of its 2025 Ambitions strategy plan, several development initiatives were launched to leverage clear growth drivers:

The acquisition of Alpha Associates will help strengthen Amundi's expertise in real assets; this specialist in multi-management of private assets (debt, infrastructure, and private equity), based in Switzerland and very well established with over 100 institutional clients, will contribute €8.5bn in assets15, which has grown by an average of +15% per year for the last five years; in combination with the corresponding Amundi business, this will lead to the creation of a European leader in this sector, with expertise provided to a broad range of institutional Amundi clients worldwide, and adapted to specifically meet the needs of Retail clients. Consequently, revenue synergies are expected to reach over €20m within 5 years. The return on investment is expected to reach over 13% in three years, including €10m in synergies that year and taking into account the payment of the price in instalments over 5 years and pending revenue growth conditions over this period;

In Asia, assets under management rose to €399bn, with net inflows of +€21bn outside China, thanks to continued robust growth in India and healthy activity for the South Korean JV (+€4.4bn); in China the business of local joint ventures reflected the start of some market stabilisation;

assets under management rose to €399bn, with net inflows of +€21bn outside China, thanks to continued robust growth in India and healthy activity for the South Korean JV (+€4.4bn); in China the business of local joint ventures reflected the start of some market stabilisation; Passive management continued its development following the integration of Lyxor, with high net inflows in ETFs (+€13.0bn in 2023), in which assets under management reached €207bn at end-2023; Amundi launched an innovative ETF 16 tracking an index of euro-zone sovereign bonds, including a sizeable share of green bonds; this ETF collected +€2bn since its launch in June;

continued its development following the integration of Lyxor, with high net inflows in ETFs (+€13.0bn in 2023), in which assets under management reached €207bn at end-2023; Amundi launched an innovative ETF tracking an index of euro-zone sovereign bonds, including a sizeable share of green bonds; this ETF collected +€2bn since its launch in June; In Technology & Services: Amundi Technology had 57 clients at end-2023, an increase of +10 in one year , including +7 outside France, such as the Dutch pension fund Rail&OV, HSBC Securities Services Asia, and a Swiss private bank; its revenue growth remained healthy at +24% compared to 2022; Fund Channel (BtoB fund distribution platform) reached €400bn in assets under distribution, and signed a partnership agreement with CACEIS, to expand its range of services to distributors in fund execution, as well as a partnership agreement with Airfund, coupled with a minority stake in this private asset platform.

In responsible investment: Amundi achieved several major successes, particularly with its Green Bonds funds, where it leads the market 17 ; as of year-end, the range of funds aligned with a Net Zero trajectory 18 boasts 40 funds in five asset classes, with the aim of reaching a full range in 2025, in both active and passive management; the share of ETFs tracking responsible investment indices reached 33% of the range 19 , versus 27% at end-2022 and well on the way to the 2025 objective of 40%; in terms of engagement and voting policy , Amundi has initiated an ongoing dialogue on the Climate, with 966 new companies , already very close to the 2025 ESG Ambitions objective of 1,000 new companies; Amundi is among the global Top 3 for its voting policy on environmental and social ambitions 20 .







Activity

High inflows for the year, especially in Q4, thanks to treasury products and JVs

Amundi assets under management as of 31 December 2023 grew by +7.0% in one year (compared to end-December 2022) and by +3.2% in one quarter (compared to end-September 2023), to €2,037bn. The market and forex effect was very positive over the quarter (+€63.8bn) thanks to a rally in the equity and bond markets in December 2023, accounting for more than half of the total market effect over one year (+€126.8bn). The change in assets under management during the quarter and the year also included a scope effect, the sale of Lyxor Inc., for -€20.0bn.

In 2023, Amundi experienced high net inflows of +€25.8bn, positive in Retail, Institutionals and JVs, with heavy influence from these the latter (+€7.0bn) and Treasury products excluding JVs (+€19.3bn). MLT assets21 excluding JVs remained essentially flat (-€0.5bn), demonstrating the same contrast as seen on the European open-ended funds market between passive and active management:

Passive management brought in +€16.6bn over the course of the year, of which +€13.0bn in ETFs, driven by commercial synergies from the integration of Lyxor, the development of the fixed income range (+€5.5bn, or 42% of inflows), and the expansion of the ETF range in responsible investment;

brought in over the course of the year, of which +€13.0bn in ETFs, driven by commercial synergies from the integration of Lyxor, the development of the fixed income range (+€5.5bn, or 42% of inflows), and the expansion of the ETF range in responsible investment; Active management experienced outflows (-€21.3bn), a clear indicator of client risk aversion and their preference for treasury products or less risky passive management products: net outflows are primarily in multi-assets and equities, whereas bond strategies accrued +€9.3bn, and even +€19.1bn excluding the outflows from CA & SG Insurers, related to withdrawals of traditional life insurance policies by their clients;

experienced outflows (-€21.3bn), a clear indicator of client risk aversion and their preference for treasury products or less risky passive management products: net outflows are primarily in multi-assets and equities, whereas bond strategies accrued +€9.3bn, and even +€19.1bn excluding the outflows from CA & SG Insurers, related to withdrawals of traditional life insurance policies by their clients; Structured products , a key area of Amundi expertise that perfectly suits the context of risk aversion, accumulated +€5.6bn, primarily in partner networks;

, a key area of Amundi expertise that perfectly suits the context of risk aversion, accumulated +€5.6bn, primarily in partner networks; Finally, real and alternative assets (-€1.3bn) withstood outflows in real estate, which remained contained (-€2.1bn), thanks to successful net inflows in private debt and multi-management.

By client segment:

Retail excluding Amundi BOC posted excellent inflows (+€10.5bn), both for French networks (+€5.7bn), thanks to structured and treasury products, and for Third-party distributors (+€4.6bn) thanks to passive management and again treasury products; International networks remained stable (+€0.1bn), with very good commercial performance for structured products and Target Maturity bond funds being offset by withdrawals from higher-risk products (multi-assets and equities), in a context of fierce competition from the issuance of government bonds aimed at individuals, particularly in Italy;

posted excellent inflows (+€10.5bn), both for (+€5.7bn), thanks to structured and treasury products, and for (+€4.6bn) thanks to passive management and again treasury products; remained stable (+€0.1bn), with very good commercial performance for structured products and Target Maturity bond funds being offset by withdrawals from higher-risk products (multi-assets and equities), in a context of fierce competition from the issuance of government bonds aimed at individuals, particularly in Italy; The activity of Amundi BOC WM (China, -€3.7bn) was affected, particularly in early 2023, by the maturities of the last term funds that were sold upon the launch of this subsidiary in 2021;

was affected, particularly in early 2023, by the maturities of the last term funds that were sold upon the launch of this subsidiary in 2021; Institutionals (+€12.0bn) experienced a good level of activity in all sub-segments - institutionals & sovereigns +€12.9bn, Corporates +€2.7bn, Employee savings plans +€1.9bn - with the exception of CA & SG insurers (-€5.4bn), which still experienced withdrawals of traditional life insurance policies by their clients; excluding this sub-segment, net inflows (+€17.4bn) were concentrated in treasury products, passive management, active bond strategies and private debt;

(+€12.0bn) experienced a good level of activity in all sub-segments - +€12.9bn, +€2.7bn, +€1.9bn - with the exception of (-€5.4bn), which still experienced withdrawals of traditional life insurance policies by their clients; excluding this sub-segment, net inflows (+€17.4bn) were concentrated in treasury products, passive management, active bond strategies and private debt; Solid activity for the JVs (+€7.0bn) came from India (SBI MF, +€12.2) and South Korea (NH Amundi, +4.4), whereas the outflows in China (ABC-CA, -10.0, of which -2.0 in the Channel business in run-off) were primarily posted in the first half, with the second half taking a slightly positive turn thanks to the stabilisation of the Chinese mutual fund market.

In the fourth quarter, net inflows were particularly high, at +€19.5bn, continuing the trends of the first nine months of the year, i.e. strong inflows in treasury products excluding JVs (+€11.2bn), thanks to intense seasonal activity, and for JVs (+€6.3bn). As it did over the course of the year, business remained dynamic in passive management (+€5.8bn), active bond strategies (+€4.2bn), and structured products (+€2.8bn), which resulted in positive net inflows (+€1.9bn) for MLT assets excluding JVs despite outflows for the higher-risk active strategies.

By client segment, the quarter also kept up the trends for the year:

Net inflows in Retail excluding Amundi BOC WM (+€1.5bn) were concentrated in Third-party distributors (+€1.1bn), particularly in treasury products and passive management, and in French networks (+€0.5bn), mainly in treasury products (+€2.1bn), with the fourth quarter being marked by a slowdown in the issuance of structured products;

(+€1.5bn) were concentrated in (+€1.1bn), particularly in treasury products and passive management, and in (+€0.5bn), mainly in treasury products (+€2.1bn), with the fourth quarter being marked by a slowdown in the issuance of structured products; Institutionals (+€12.0bn) saw their activity driven by treasury products, particularly for Corporates, whereas other institutional clients excluding CA & SG insurers saw net outflows in this asset class, but are investing in MLT assets, passive management, and active bond strategy; it should be noted this quarter that CA & SG insurers had positive inflows in treasury products as well as MLT assets, thanks to a new allocation mandate in active bond management (+€4bn) entrusted by CA Assurances, offsetting the continually occurring withdrawals of traditional life insurance policies by their clients in this sub-segment.

2023 Q4 & Full-Year Results

Full-year 2023

2023 adjusted net income22 climbed to €1,224m, up +3.9%. This good and growing profitability results from operating performance:

adjusted revenues 22 increased by +2.1% versus 2022, to €3,204m, thanks to the turnaround of net financial income (€80m vs. -€48m in 2022), mainly relating to high returns offered by short-term rates in Europe in 2023 whereas they were negative for the most part of 2022; revenues for Amundi Technology also experienced strong growth (+23.6% to €60m), thanks to the acquisition of 10 new clients in 2023 and the ramp up of license revenues; on the other hand, net management fees contracted slightly, a little more than average assets excluding JVs did, at -0.9% vs. -0.3%; fee margins held steady (17.7bp in 2023 versus 17.8bp in 2022 and 17.5bp in 2021) despite the unfavourable product mix which started being felt in the second half, as net inflows were concentrated in less risky assets; performance fees , however, saw a far more noteworthy decrease, of -27.8% (€123m vs. €171m), reflecting the cautious investment policy regarding riskier assets and the implementation of ESMA guidelines, which extend the reference periods for performance fee calculations;

increased by +2.1% versus 2022, to €3,204m, thanks to the turnaround of (€80m vs. -€48m in 2022), mainly relating to high returns offered by short-term rates in Europe in 2023 whereas they were negative for the most part of 2022; revenues for also experienced strong growth (+23.6% to €60m), thanks to the acquisition of 10 new clients in 2023 and the ramp up of license revenues; on the other hand, contracted slightly, a little more than average assets excluding JVs did, at -0.9% vs. -0.3%; fee margins held steady (17.7bp in 2023 versus 17.8bp in 2022 and 17.5bp in 2021) despite the unfavourable product mix which started being felt in the second half, as net inflows were concentrated in less risky assets; , however, saw a far more noteworthy decrease, of -27.8% (€123m vs. €171m), reflecting the cautious investment policy regarding riskier assets and the implementation of ESMA guidelines, which extend the reference periods for performance fee calculations; adjusted operating expenses22 remained under stringent control, at €1,706m, an increase of +2.1% compared to 2022, identical to revenue growth despite the inflationary context: investments in development were largely absorbed by productivity gains and synergies unlocked by the integration of Lyxor, which have now been almost entirely achieved and will take full effect in 2024 (€60m); the adjusted cost-income ratio22 improved to 53.2%, versus 53.3% in 2022, still at a best-in-class level and close to the 2025 objective of 53%.

Adjusted gross operating income22 rose to €1,498m, up +2.2% over 2022.

The contribution to net income from equity-accounted companies, which reflects Amundi's share in the net income of the JVs in which it has non-controlling interests in India (SBI MF), China (ABC-CA), South Korea (NH-Amundi), and Morocco (Wafa Gestion), accentuate this growth, since their contribution, €102m, saw strong growth, +15.7% compared to 2022, mainly driven by the JV in India whose contribution amounted to €79m, up +37% versus 2022.

Adjusted net Earnings per Share22 reached €6.00 in 2023.

Accounting data for the 2023 year

Net income, Group share stood at €1,165m, taking into account the amortisation of intangible assets (client contracts related to the acquisition of Lyxor and distribution agreements pertaining to prior transactions), that being -€59m after tax for the 2023 year. No integration costs pertaining to Lyxor were recognized during the fiscal year, versus -€57m after tax in 2022.

Adjusted net Earnings per Share for 2023 reached €5.71.

Profitability maintained at a high level in Q4

Adjusted data22

In Q4 2023, adjusted net income22 reached €313m, a high level of profitability for a persistently difficult context, and a climb up from the previous quarter and year-over-year: it grew by +7.9% versus Q3 2023 and +3.4% versus Q4 2022. As in the previous quarters, this result was partly obtained thanks to new revenue growth, underpinned by financial and technology revenues and the resilience of management fees in a context of risk aversion, with credit also going to the operational efficiency that helped keep costs down despite an inflationary context.

Adjusted net revenues22 were €806m, an increase of +3.4% over the third quarter.

Net management fees held steady quarter-over-quarter , at €723m, down -1.9% from the previous quarter due to the slightly negative market effect for these revenues, the unfavourable product mix on fee margins as mentioned earlier and, in small part, the deconsolidation of Lyxor Inc.

, at €723m, down -1.9% from the previous quarter due to the slightly negative market effect for these revenues, the unfavourable product mix on fee margins as mentioned earlier and, in small part, the deconsolidation of Lyxor Inc. Performance fees came to €34m, versus €10m in the previous quarter and €63m in the same quarter last year, which had been particularly high; the seasonal effect on the number of fund anniversary dates was favourable in Q4, but the adoption of a cautious investment policy for uncertain markets and the effects of the ESMA quidelines on performance fee calculations reduced their level in 2023.

came to €34m, versus €10m in the previous quarter and €63m in the same quarter last year, which had been particularly high; the seasonal effect on the number of fund anniversary dates was favourable in Q4, but the adoption of a cautious investment policy for uncertain markets and the effects of the ESMA quidelines on performance fee calculations reduced their level in 2023. Amundi Technology revenues, amounting to €18m, continue to grow: +28.6% from the previous quarter and +18.6% year-over-year.

revenues, amounting to €18m, continue to grow: +28.6% from the previous quarter and +18.6% year-over-year. Finally, adjusted net financial and other income stood at €32m, thanks to positive rates for the investment of net cash; this is an increase over the previous quarter's €19m and negative revenues in Q4 2022 (-€7m).

Good control of operating expenses22 (€426m) kept them nearly unchanged over the four quarters of 2023, up only +0.3% compared to Q3.

Continuation of stringent cost control this quarter confirms Amundi's agility in managing costs, with a cost-income ratio among the best in the industry: 52.8% in adjusted data22.

Adjusted gross operating income22 (GOI) stood at €381m, an increase of +7.0% over the previous quarter and +0.6% over Q4 2022.

The contribution to net income from equity-accounted companies, €29m, grew by +20.4% over the previous quarter and +20.8% in comparison to Q4 2022, demonstrating a continuation of the robust growth in India.

Adjusted net Earnings per Share22 reached €1.53 in Q4 2023.

Q4 2023 accounting data

Net income, Group share came to €299m and incorporates the amortisation of intangible assets (client contracts related to the acquisition of Lyxor and distribution agreements related to prior transactions), or -€15m after tax. Lyxor's integration costs were fully accounted for in 2022, and therefore have no effect on the 2023 financial statements.

Net Earnings per Share accounted for in Q4 2023 came to €1.46.

A solid financial structure

and a dividend of €4.10 per share

Tangible shareholders' equity23 stood at €4.3bn as of 31 December 2023, an increase of +€0.4bn/+11% compared to the end of 2022, taking into account net income for 2023 (+€1.2bn), and the offset of the dividend payment

(-€0.8bn) last May in respect of FY 2022.

On September 19, the rating agency Fitch Ratings confirmed Amundi's long-term rating of A+ with a stable outlook, the best in the sector.

At the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on May 24, 2024, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of €4.10 per share, in cash, in line with the dividend paid in respect of FY 2022.

This dividend corresponds to a distribution rate of 72% of the net income, Group share, and a return of 6.6% based on the share price as of 2 February 2024 (€61.90 at closing).

The ex-dividend date will be Monday 3 June 2024 and payment will begin on Wednesday 5 June 2024.

Since listing in November 2015, the TSR24 stands at +97%, ie +8,6% per year in average.

***

Financial Communication Calendar

Publication of Q1 2024 results: April 26, 2024

Annual General Meeting: May 24, 2024

Publication of Q2 and H1 2024 results: July 26, 2024

Publication of Q3 and 9M 2024 results: October 30, 2024

Dividend Calendar

Ex-dividend date: Monday 3 June 2024

Payment: beginning on Wednesday 5 June 2024.

***

APPENDICES





Change in assets under management from end-2020 to end-December 202325

(€bn) Assets



under management Net



inflows Market &



forex effect Scope



effect Change in AuM vs. previous quarter As of 12/31/2020 1,729 / +4.0% Q1 2021 -12.7 +39.3 / As of 03/31/2021 1,755 / +1.5% Q2 2021 +7.2 +31.4 / As of 06/30/2021 1,794 / +2.2% Q3 2021 +0.2 +17.0 / As of 09/30/2021 1,811 / +1.0% Q4 2021 +65.6 +39.1 +14826 As of 12/31/2021 2,064 / +14% Q1 2022 +3.2 -46.4 / As of 03/31/2021 2,021 / -2.1% Q2 2022 +1.8 -97.75 / As of 06/30/2022 1,925 / -4.8% Q3 2022 -12.9 -16.3 / As of 09/30/2022 1,895 / -1.6% Q4 2022 +15.0 -6.2 / As of 12/31/2022 1,904 / +0.5% Q1 2023 -11.1 +40.9 / As of 03/31/2023 1,934 / +1.6% Q2 2023 +3.7 +23.8 / As of 06/30/2023 1,961 / +1.4% Q3 2023 +13.7 -1.7 / As of 09/30/2023 1,973 / +0.6% Q4 2023 +19.5 +63.8 -20.0 As of 12/31/2023 2,037 / +3.2%

One-year total between 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2023: +7.0%

Net inflows +€25.8bn

Market & foreign exchange effects +€126.8bn

Scope effect -€20.0bn (sale of Lyxor Inc.)





Breakdown of Assets under management & Net inflows by client segment27

(€bn)







AuM

12/31/2023 AuM

12/31/2022 % chg. vs.

12/31/2022 Q4 2023

Inflows Q4 2022

Inflows 2023

Inflows 2022

Inflows French networks 132 119 +11.5% +1.1 +2.2 +5.7 +0.4 International networks 162 156 +3.7% -0.4 -1.2 -3.6 +0.1 o/w Amundi BOC WM 3 7 -54.9% -0.4 -2.4 -3.7 -3.9 Third-party distributors 317 287 +10.3% +0.5 -0.1 +4.6 +9.4 Retail 611 562 +8.7% +1.1 +0.9 +6.8 +9.9 Institutional & Sovereigns (*) 486 453 +7.2% -1.6 +7.3 +12.9 -8.2 Corporates 111 102 +8.5% +10.1 +18.2 +2.7 -2.4 Employee savings plans 86 76 +14.1% -0.7 -0.6 +1.9 +1.2 CA & SG insurers 427 415 +2.8% +4.3 -4.7 -5.4 -7.7 Institutionals 1,110 1,046 +6.1% +12.0 +20.2 +12.0 -17.0 JVs 316 296 +6.9% +6.3 -6.2 +7.0 +14.0 Total 2,037 1,904 +7.0% +19.5 +15.0 +25.8 +7.0

(*) including funds of funds

Breakdown of Assets under management & Net inflows by asset class27

(€bn)







AuM

12/31/2023 AuM

12/31/2022 % chg. vs.

12/31/2022 Q4 2023

Inflows Q4 2022

Inflows 2023

Inflows 2022

Inflows Equities 467 406 +14.9% +0.1 +4.4 +2.2 +13.4 Multi-assets 279 286 -2.4% -7.5 -3.4 -24.5 -2.8 Bonds 656 605 +8.4% +7.4 -1.6 +17.6 -3.0 Real, alternative, and structured 107 125 -14.1% +1.9 +0.9 +4.3 +0.1 MLT ASSETS excl. JVs 1,510 1,423 +6.1% +1.9 +0.4 -0.5 +7.8 Treasury Products excl. JVs 211 185 +13.9% +11.2 +20.8 +19.3 -14.9 Assets excl. JVs 1,721 1,608 +7.0% +13.2 +21.1 +18.8 -7.1 JVs 316 296 +6.9% +6.3 -6.2 +7.0 +14.0 TOTAL 2,037 1,904 +7.0% +19.5 +15.0 +25.8 +7.0 O/w MLT assets 1,794 1,689 +6.2% +6.9 -3.9 +6.2 +26.3 O/w Treasury products 242 215 +13.0% +12.6 +18.9 +19.7 -19.3

Breakdown of Assets under management & Net inflows by geographic segment28

(€bn)







AuM

12/31/2023 AuM

12/31/2022 % chg. vs.

12/31/2022 Q4 2023

Inflows Q4 2022

Inflows 2023

Inflows 2022

Inflows France 950 877 +8.3% +11.6 +7.0 +10.4 -23.0 Italy 203 194 +4.3% -2.1 +1.8 -4.3 +8.1 Europe excl. France & Italy 372 334 +11.4% +2.9 +14.6 +8.9 +13.2 Asia 399 378 +5.5% +7.5 -6.7 +7.0 +16.7 Rest of the world 114 121 -5.9% +7.0 -1.6 +6.1 -8.0 TOTAL 2,037 1,904 +7.0% +19.5 +15.0 +25.8 +7.0 TOTAL outside France 1,087 1,027 +5.8% +7.9 +8.0 +15.4 +30.0

Breakdown of Assets under management & Net inflows by type of management and asset class28

(€bn)



AuM

12/31/2023 AuM

12/31/2022 % chg. vs.

12/31/2022 Q4 2023

Inflows Q4 2022

Inflows 2023

Inflows 2022

Inflows Active management 1,062 1,011 +5.0% -5.7 -6.8 -21.3 -6.1 Equities 195 175 +11.3% -2.1 -0.2 -4.6 +4.7 Multi-assets 270 279 -3.2% -7.8 -4.0 -26.0 -3.4 Bonds 597 557 +7.2% +4.2 -2.6 +9.3 -7.4 Structured products 39 31 +25.7% +2.8 +2.8 +5.6 -0.1 Passive management 340 287 +18.6% +5.8 +6.3 +16.6 +13.8 ETF & ETC 207 171 +21.3% +5.0 +0.6 +13.0 +5.2 Index & Smart Beta 133 116 +14.6% +0.7 +5.6 +3.6 +8.6 Real & Alternative Assets 68 94 -27.4% -0.9 -1.9 -1.3 +0.2 Real assets 63 67 -5.5% -0.2 +1.0 -0.0 +4.1 Alternative assets 5 27 -81.3% -0.7 -2.9 -1.3 -3.9 MLT ASSETS excl. JVs 1,510 1,423 +6.1% +1.9 +0.4 -0.5 +7.8 Treasury Products excl. JVs 211 185 +13.9% +11.2 +20.8 +19.3 -14.9 TOTAL ASSETS excl. JVs 1,721 1,608 +7.0% +13.2 +21.1 +18.8 -7.1 JVs 316 296 +6.9% +6.3 -6.2 +7.0 +14.0 TOTAL 2,037 1,904 +7.0% +19.5 +15.0 +25.8 +7.0 O/w MLT assets 1,794 1,689 +6.2% +6.9 -3.9 +6.2 +26.3 O/w Treasury products 242 215 +13.0% +12.6 +18.9 +19.7 -19.3

Income statement for the first nine months of the year

(€M) 2023 2022 % chg.

2023/2022 Net revenues - Adjusted 3,204 3,137 +2.1% Management fees 2,940 2,965 -0.9% Performance fees 123 171 -27.8% Technology 60 48 +23.6% Net financial & other income 80 (48) NM Operating expenses - Adjusted (1,706) (1,671) +2.1% Cost-income ratio - Adjusted (%) 53.2% 53.3% -0.0pp Gross operating income - Adjusted 1,498 1,466 +2.2% Cost of risk & other (8) (8) -6.9% Equity-accounted companies 102 88 +15.7% Pre-tax income - Adjusted 1,592 1,546 +3.0% Corporate tax (374) (368) +1.7% Non-controlling interests 5 (0) NM Net income, Group share - Adjusted 1,224 1,178 +3.9% Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 6.00 5.79 +3.6%

Third-quarter income statement

(€M) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % chg.

Q4/Q4 Q3 2023 % chg.

Q4/Q3 Net revenues - Adjusted 806 790 +2.0% 780 +3.4% Management fees 723 720 +0.4% 737 -1.9% Performance fees 34 63 -45.8% 10 NM Technology 18 15 +18.6% 14 +27.8% Net financial & other income 32 (7) NM 19 +64.7% Operating expenses - Adjusted (426) (412) +3.4% (424) +0.3% Cost-income ratio - Adjusted (%) 52.8% 52.1% +0.7pp 54.4% -1.6pp Gross operating income - Adjusted 381 378 +0.6% 356 +7.0% Cost of risk & other (2) (4) -49.1% (3) -25.5% Equity-accounted companies 29 24 +20.8% 24 +20.4% Pre-tax income - Adjusted 407 398 +2.3% 377 +8.1% Corporate tax (96) (96) +0.8% (88) +10.2% Non-controlling interests 2 0 NM 1 NM Net income, Group share - Adjusted 313 303 +3.4% 290 +7.9% Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 1.53 1.49 +3.0% 1.42 +7.8%

Methodology Appendix





Accounting and adjusted data

Accounting data - this includes amortisation of intangible assets and, in 2022, Lyxor integration costs

this includes amortisation of intangible assets and, in 2022, Lyxor integration costs Adjusted data - in order to present an income statement closer to economic reality, the following adjustments are made: restatement of the amortisation of distribution agreements with Bawag, UniCredit, and Banco Sabadell and the intangible asset representing Lyxor's client contracts, recognized as a deduction from net revenues, and restatement of Lyxor's integration costs in 2022.

The amortisation of distribution agreements and intangible assets representing Lyxor's client contracts had the following impact on accounting data:

Q4 2022: -€20M before tax and -€15m after tax

-€20M before tax and -€15m after tax 9M 2022: -€61M before tax and -€44m after tax

-€61M before tax and -€44m after tax Q2 2023: -€20M before tax and -€15m after tax

-€20M before tax and -€15m after tax Q3 2023: -€20M before tax and -€15m after tax

-€20M before tax and -€15m after tax Q4 2023: -€20M before tax and -€15m after tax

-€20M before tax and -€15m after tax 2023: -€82M before tax and -€59m after tax

Acquisition of Lyxor

In accordance with IFRS 3, recognition in Amundi's balance sheet as of 12/31/2021: of goodwill amounting to €652m; of an intangible asset (representing client contracts) of -€40m before tax (-€30m after tax), which will be amortized on a straight-line basis over 3 years;

In the Group's income statement, the net tax impact of this amortisation of the intangible asset is -€10m over a full year (i.e. -€13m before tax).

This amortisation is recognized as a deduction from net revenues and is added to the existing amortisation of distribution agreements.

In Q4 2022, Q3 and Q4 2023, the amortisation expense for this intangible asset after tax was -€2m (i.e. -€3M before tax).

In 2022 and 2023 it was -€10m (-€13m before tax).

Integration costs were fully recognized in 2022 and 2021, for a total of -€77m before tax and -€57m after tax, o/w -€2m before tax (-€2m after tax) in Q4 2022 and -€62m before tax (-€46m after tax) in full year 2022. No integration costs were recognized in 2023.

Alternative Performance Indicators29

In order to present an income statement that is closer to economic reality, Amundi publishes adjusted data excluding the amortisation of intangible assets.

Adjusted, standardized data reconciles with accounting data as follows:

= Accounting data





= Adjusted data





(€M) 2023 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2023 Net revenues (a) 3.122 3.056 786 770 760 - Amortisation of intangible assets before tax (82) (82) (20) (20) (20) Net revenues - Adjusted (b) 3.204 3.137 806 790 780 Operating expenses (c) (1.706) (1.733) (426) (414) (424) - Integration costs before tax 0 (62) 0 (2) 0 Operating expenses - Adjusted (d) (1.706) (1.671) (426) (412) (424) Gross operating income (e) = (a) + (c) 1.416 1.323 360 356 335 Gross operating income - Adjusted (f) = (b) + (d) 1.498 1.466 381 378 356 Operating expenses (%) -(a)/(c) 54.6% 56.7% 54.2% 53.8% 55.9% Cost-income ratio - Adjusted (%) -(d)/(b) 53.2% 53.3% 52.8% 52.1% 54.4% Cost of risk & other (g) (8) (8) (2) (4) (3) Equity-accounted companies (h) 102 88 29 24 24 Pre-tax income (i) = (e) + (g) + (h) 1.511 1.403 387 375 356 Pre-tax income - Adjusted (j) = (f) + (g) + (h) 1.592 1.546 407 398 377 Income tax (k) (351) (329) (91) (89) (82) Income tax - Adjusted (l) (374) (368) (96) (96) (88) Non-controlling interests (m) 5 (0) 2 0 1 Net income, Group share (n) = (i)+(k)+(m) 1.165 1.074 299 286 276 Net income, Group share - Adjusted (o) = (j)+(l)+(m) 1.224 1.178 313 303 290 Earnings per share (€) 5.71 5.28 1.46 1.41 1.35 Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 6.00 5.79 1.53 1.49 1.42

Shareholder structure





31 December 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 31 December 2023 Number

of shares %



of share capital Number

of shares %



of share capital Number

of shares %



of share capital Number

of shares %



of share capital Crédit Agricole Group 141,057,399 69.19% 141,057,399 69.19% 141,057,399 68.93% 141,057,399 68.93% Employees 2,279,907 1.12% 2,319,318 1.14% 3,042,292 1.49% 2,918,391 1.43% Treasury shares 1,343,479 0.66% 1,315,690 0.65% 1,297,231 0.63% 1,247,998 0.61% Free float 59,179,346 29.03% 59,167,724 29.02% 59,250,712 28.95% 59,423,846 29.04% Number of shares at end of period 203,860,131 100.0% 203,860,131 100.0 % 204,647,634 100.0% 204,647,634 100.0% Average number of shares year-to-date 203,414,667 - 203,860,131 - 204,050,516 - 204,201,023 - Average number of shares quarter-to-date 203,860,131 - 203,860,131 - 204,425,079 - 204,647,634 -

Average number of shares on a pro-rata basis.

The capital increase reserved for employees took place on 27 July 2023. 787,503 shares (~0.4% of the capital before the transaction) were created, bringing the portion of capital owned by employees to 1.47%, compared to 1.14% before the transaction. As of 31 December 2023 this portion was 1.43%.

The average number of shares increased by 0.1% between Q3 and Q4 2023, by 0.6% between Q4 2022 and Q4 2023 and by 0.4% between 2022 and 2023.





About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players30, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2 trillion of assets31.

With its six international investment hubs32, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com

