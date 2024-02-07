Nexans achieves outstanding 'A' score from CDP

_PRESS RELEASE_

Nexans received a prestigious 'A' score from CDP, reflecting its steadfast commitment to climate action and environmental transparency.

Nexans sees positive shifts in EcoVadis and maintains its 'A' rating with MSCI, showcasing the company's dedication to continuous improvement.

Paris, February 7th 2024 - Nexans, a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit extra-financial agency CDP. Achieving an 'A' score and maintaining a position on the prestigious 'A List' for addressing climate change, Nexans reaffirms its dedication to environmental responsibility.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Nexans' journey towards sustainable electrification. the company's unwavering commitment to climate action and environmental transparency. Noteworthy progress has been made, with this year's achievement showcasing a commendable advancement from the 'A-' rating in 2022 and 2021. Building on the initial 'A' rating in 2020, Nexans demonstrates a consistent commitment to climate action and environmental transparency.

Nexans' consistent engagement to enhancing its methodology and turning commitment into action has played a crucial role in its success. The progression from 'A-' to 'A' underscores Nexans' proactive approach in comprehending and tackling the challenges presented by climate change, showcasing ongoing improvements.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans: "This recognition serves as a powerful catalyst, motivating our company to intensify its endeavors and initiatives to meet the challenges of the sustainable electrification in the years ahead. I want to extend my gratitude to our dedicated team for their relentless efforts and reaffirm our commitment to driving positive change in the realms of climate action and environmental responsibility."

In parallel, Nexans has made substantial advancements in its EcoVadis rating, increasing its previous score by 2 points, to reach 80/100. The enhancement observed reflects Nexans' dedication to consistently improving its sustainable development practices. By upholding its "A" rating on the MSCI front, Nexans reasserts its steadfast commitment to achieving excellence in ESG topics.

While celebrating the achievements of 2023, Nexans remains focused on continuous improvement and to maintain and elevate its position on the global stage.

