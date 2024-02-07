Cunard report new January booking records

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has reported that during January 2024, it has booked more guests than any equivalent period in the last decade.

Across the period, the luxury cruise brand booked a record number of guests, up by 25% versus the previous high of the last 10 years, with demand up for both sailings in year and future years.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: "As we prepare to navigate what is set to be a truly ground-breaking year for Cunard, it has been fantastic to have such a strong start to the year. The appeal of Cunard is strong for guests across the world and is particularly strong for sailings across Europe on our new ship Queen Anne."

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, visit www.cunard.com.

ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

