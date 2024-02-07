

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher for a third consecutive session on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it expects U.S. output to remain largely steady through 2025, easing worries of excess supply.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $79.04 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $73.81.



The EIA said on Tuesday in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook that the U.S. crude oil production reached an all-time high in December of more than 13.3 million barrels a day but fell to 12.6 million barrels a day in January because of shut-ins related to cold weather.



The Agency expects U.S. oil production to return in February to levels just under the record and drop slightly thereafter for the remainder of the year.



A weaker dollar and cautious optimism regarding U.S. economy's trajectory also supported oil prices ahead the EIA's inventory report due later in the session.



The American Petroleum Institute figures showed crude oil inventories in the United States rose 674,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 2, well below analysts' forecast for a 1.9 million-barrel build.



